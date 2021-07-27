TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are streaking to start the second half of the season with their fourth straight win Tuesday.
The Spitters beat the Kenosha Kingfish 7-6 at Turtle Creek Stadium two-run eighth inning sparked by a lead-off triple from Camden Traficante.
Traficante scored immediately on a Christian Faust single, who then scored on a Tito Flores two batters laters to give TC a 7-5 lead.
Kenosha added a run in the top of the ninth and looked like they could tie the game until Joe Pace came to relieve John Beuckelaere and earn the save, putting down the last three Kingfish.
Anthony Ramirez (4-0) earned the win in relief as one of six pitchers who tossed for the Spitters Tuesday. The six pitchers combined for six strikeouts and walked five batters.
Flores led the Spitters with three hits and two RBI. Trey Yunger hit a triple and Mario Camilletti had another two hits, bringing his batting average to .339.
Traverse City and the rest of the Northwoods League have Wednesday off and TC will resume play at Kenosha on Thursday.