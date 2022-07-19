TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters made franchise history on Monday with four former and/or current players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.
In the sixth round, 2020-2021 pitcher William Mabrey (Arizona Diamondbacks) and outfielder Jakob Marsee (San Diego Padres) were drafted; and in the seventh and eighth, 2019-2020 pitcher Kyle Jones (Minnesota Twins) and 2019-2021 infielder Mario Camilletti (Chicago White Sox) were taken off the board.
“It’s a super exciting and rewarding thing, especially for the guys,” Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt said. “These guys put in so much work over the past few summers and gave their summers up to chase their dreams; and for it to become a reality, obviously a lot of rewarding feelings come with that.”
Marsee played college baseball at Central Michigan for three seasons while playing in the Northwoods during the summer. He’s played in the Northwoods for three seasons but was picked up by the Pit Spitters this season.
When he found out he was a Padre, he was with his family in Cooperstown watching his little brother play baseball.
“I mean, right now, it’s kinda unbelievable is the best word to describe this moment,” said Marsee. “ I can’t believe everything that is going on, it’s something that I have dreamed of my whole life.”
This season, Marsee had a .343 batting average with 11 RBIs,15 walks and eight steals.
“It was so much fun to play in front of that crowd. I mean the fans get so into it,” Marsee said of being a Pit Spitter. “Honestly, I got to develop as a person and a player, so I think that was big for me.”
Marsee’s next adventure awaits as he gets to enjoy the moment, but he has taken a lot from playing for the Pit Spitters.
The Pit Spitters have had 11 players drafted in the past four seasons — last season they had three. Two to the Atlanta Braves — Spencer Schwellenbach and Andrew Hoffman — and one to the Arizona Diamondbacks — Chad Patrick.
Northwoods League has been sending players to the MLB since the late 1990s. Many — such as World Series pitchers Max Scherzer (Mets) and Chris Sale (Red Sox), third baseman Matt Chapman (Blue Jays), World Series catcher Austin Barnes (Dodgers) — are still playing in the Show.
“It’s honestly amazing. Obviously they’ve done bigger and better things than I have and I am trying to reach those achievements, but it’s amazing and so cool to be a part of that group,” Marsee said.
Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham and Rebandt noted that a lot of the players are getting the experience they would get in the minor leagues when they play in the Northwoods League. Many of the players play every day for two to three months while still practicing and working out.
“I think it’s an honor,” Graham said of players playing in the Northwoods League “It’s high-level college baseball, and there are dozens of these types of leagues across the country. The Northwoods League is up there as far as attracting the most talent.”
In 2019, Camilletti and Jones helped the Pit Spitters conquer their first Northwoods title. In 2021, Marbrey and Camilletti once again helped Traverse City get their second.
While there are still a couple more rounds left on Tuesday, Graham noted building the connections with the players to the community has been great. Graham has been with Traverse City since 2019, and earlier this month, he announced that he would be moving on.
Graham has wanted to bring the highest level of college baseball talent to Traverse City, and he has done that during his time with Traverse City.
