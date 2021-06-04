KENOSHA, Wisc. — Undefeated no more.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters lost their first game of the young season Friday when they dropped a 10-3 decision to Kenosha in Kenosha.
The Spitters (4-1) take their first loss in their first road contest of the season.
Friday’s game was the first of six straight on the road.
The Kingfish exploded for 17 hits and 10 runs as they put up multiple runs in three of the first five innings.
Kenosha roughed up starter Ryan Tinsley (0-1) to the tune of nine hits and four runs in three innings, giving him the loss.
Every Kingfish who batted recorded a hit Friday and four players tallied multiple knocks.
Grand Valley State University product Christian Faust extended his hitting streak to four games and is now hitting .263 on the season for Traverse City.
The Spitters only managed four total hits as Chris Monroe, Johannes Haakenson and Camden Traficante joined Faust with a hit each.
Haakenson also stole a base, a team-leading fifth this season.
Kenosha starter Ethan Peters only gave up three hits in five innings of shutout pitching with three strikeouts.
The Pit Spitters (4-1) have another game against Kenosha (4-1) Saturday at 7:05 p.m.