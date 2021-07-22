TRAVERSE CITY — A few days off for the Northwoods League All-Star game festivities may have added a little rust for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
The Pit Spitters dropped their first game back after the break 5-2 to Kokomo at home Thursday evening.
Wyatt Rush (4-2) lost his second consecutive decision after starting the season 4-0 from the mound. Rush tossed five innings in the start, allowing four hits and four runs while walking three and striking out one.
Traverse City only managed three hits on the night. Miles Simington, Christian Faust and Miguel Useche-Canelo each had a single from the plate.
The Spitters will continue their series with Kokomo Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.