BATTLE CREEK — Two games in. Two one-run finishes.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters, as they embark on their defense of the 2021 Northwoods League championship, are scoring a lot of runs. But they're allowing quite a bit as well.
After taking Monday night's season opener against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 8-7, in extra innings, the Pit Spitters dropped the second of two tightly contested, high-scoring affairs. Battle Creek (1-1) topped Traverse City (1-1) 10-9 in the morning matchup downstate.
The Spitters had a big threat in the first inning after the first three batters walked to load the bases. A Hayden Jatczak single brought in Evan Orzech and kept the bags full, but Traverse City managed just one more run after Lukas White grounded into a double play and Alec Atkinson grounded out to second.
All looked well when the Pit Spitters increased their lead to 5-0 in the second inning on a two-RBI triple to right from Orzech and an RBI groundout from Trey Truitt. But Battle Creek answered right back with three runs in the bottom of the second to cut into the Traverse City lead.
Back-to-back run-scoring singles in the bottom of the fifth from Battle Creek's Billy Hancock and Fisher Pyatt brought the Battle Jacks even at 5-5. They would double their output and explode for five runs in the bottom of the sixth after the Pit Spitters scored one in the top of the frame on an Orzech bases-loaded walk.
The Battle Jacks took advantage of a Pit Spitters error, three free passes and two batters hit by pitches to score five times and take a 10-6 lead.
Traverse City mounted a comeback in the seventh and eighth innings on a two-RBI single from Camden Traficante and an RBI groundout from Atkinson to make it 10-9. The Pit Spitters had the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the ninth after two one-out singles from Brendan Summerhill and Orzech, but Truitt flied out to left and Jake Smallwood struck out to end the threat and the game. The Spitters ended the day stranding a dozen men on base.
Orzech finished 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI to go along with two walks. Traficante, who is hitting .429 through the first two games, was also 2-for-4 with two ribbies.
Chris Whelton took the loss, allowing five runs on just one hit with three walks and a hit batter. Anthony Ramirez got the start, going five innings and allowing five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two free passes.
The Pit Spitters continue their road trip and head to Rockford on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.
