Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.