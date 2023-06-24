KALAMAZOO — Traverse City’s division lead shrunk to a game with a 6-1 loss to the Kalamazoo Growlers.
The Pit Spitters put up 10 hits, but only on run, in Friday’s Northwoods League game at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo that leaves TC one game up on the Rockford Rivets in the Great Lakes East Division.
Carson Fischer (1-2) gave up only two runs and struck out seven in five innings, but took the loss.
Hayden Jatczak fanned all three batters he faced in the sixth inning before the growlers scored four runs in the seventh and eighth as three TC relievers were needed to finish those two frames.
Catcher Colin Summerhill went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI in the first for the Spitters’ only run. Center fielder Parker Brosius, designated hitter Glenn Miller and first baseman Camden Traficante added two hits apiece, with Brosius and Miller each hitting a double. Second baseman Jack Crighton added TC’s other hit.
Brosius is hitting .430 in 24 gams this season, with a 2-for-5 game actually lowering his average slightly. He and Minnesota Mud Puppies first baseman lead the league in hitting, with Roder at .433. No one else is bating over .391.
Tanner Ware earned the win for Kalamazoo (13-12), going six innings with five hits, one earned run and two strikeouts.
The Pit Spitters (17-9) return home Saturday to face the Madison Mallards (13-12), with Josh Lanham (2-0, 2.86) taking the mound for TC, opposed by Josh Wintroub (1-0, 3.21).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.