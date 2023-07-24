TRAVERSE CITY — Being an organization on the rise certainly comes with its benefits. And as the Traverse City Pit Spitters play deep into their fifth season of existence, they are reaping the rewards of being one of the most — if not the most — successful franchises in the Northwoods League.
After the Traverse City Beach Bums found themselves in a bit of stagnation and went the way of the Dodo bird after the 2018 season, the Traverse City Pit Spitters were born from the ashes of northern Michigan’s Frontier League team and grew into the 2019 Northwoods League champions in their very first year. Tack on another league title in 2021 and nearly again in 2022, and the Pit Spitters are no doubt a top organization.
That is why the Pit Spitters were chosen as hosts of the inaugural Great Lakes All-Star Series to be held at Turtle Creek Stadium on July 24-25.
“As you can imagine, it’s a special thing that we get to be a part of. So really, it’s being gifted to us to be able to showcase our amazing product here, what we have on the field, our facilities, the amazing club,” said newly crowned Pit Spitters General Manager Jacqueline Holm. “So I’m thrilled. It’s going to be an amazing showcase for us and for our community here in Traverse City.”
Nine Pit Spitters will take part in the festivities, including a trio trying to blast off in the Home Run Challenge.
Seven Spitters were originally named to the Great Lakes East Division roster. Catcher Tyler Minnick along with first baseman Colin Summerhill, third baseman Glenn Miller, outfielder Parker Brosius and pitchers Nick Powers, Mitch White and Ethan Foley earned an All-Star nod for a stellar season that saw them lead the Pit Spitters to a first-half division title in the Great Lakes East and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs next month.
The Northwoods League also added two additional Pit Spitters to the Great Lakes East roster as alternate pitchers Aren Gustafson and Aaron Forrest were selected to the team that will be coached by Pit Spitters Field Manager, Josh Rebandt. Brosius, Minnick and Miller along with 15 other Great Lakes East and Great Lakes West players will vie for the longball championship on Monday.
Two-time World Series champion, 11-time All-Star and seven-time Cy Young Award-winner Roger Clemens will also make an appearance at the All-Star festivities. He is slated to be on the field during the Home Run Challenge on Monday night and back for the All-Star Game on Tuesday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Clemens’ appearances add to an already jam-packed lineup of fan festivities, kicking off with the Home Run Challenge, a matchup of Great Lakes East and West’s best home run hitters going yard. Tuesday kicks off with a fanfest prior to the All-Star Game featuring live music from The Knuckleheads, face painting, bounce houses, catch on the field and kids running the bases. All-Star Game entertainment will be provided by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act.
All-Star tickets and VIP packages start at $16 at PitSpitters.com.
Fortunately, Holm has some experience in the All-Star arena as this won’t be the first time that she has run point on hosting a best-of-baseball bash. She did so when she was with the Sugar Land Skeeters, now the Space Cowboys, back in 2014 as part of the Atlantic League.
This year’s festivities will be in partnership with Traverse City Tourism, and TC Tourism President and CEO Trevor Tkach said they are excited to show off northern Michigan to a bevy of baseball fans.
“The Northwoods League All-Star Game will be a high level of baseball and fans are sure to see future stars. The list of current and former Major League players that have come through the league is impressive, and I’m looking forward to watching some of the best college baseball players in the country play right in our backyard,” Tkach said. “I’m proud that the Pit Spitters have become an integral part of the northern Michigan summers. This is a perfect partnership for us.”
Rebandt is pretty excited as well.
“Super cool. It’s just awesome,” the fifth-year manager said. “Just knowing that our organization has put ourselves on the map in the Northwoods League and that the Northwoods League respects our organization and our facilities and the way we do things here in such a way that they feel like we’re a good candidate to host the All-Star game, that’s an incredible honor to our front office and everyone else.”
Rebandt said all of the credit goes to the people in the front office.
“It’s so much more a kudos to everyone up front and what they’ve been able to accomplish over the last five years,” he said.
The 2023 season marks the first in Northwoods League history that there will be two All-Star games as the Pit Spitters will host the Great Lakes All-Star Game and the Bismarck Larks will host the Great Plains All-Star Game in an effort to reduce travel requirements for those selected to take part in the games.
