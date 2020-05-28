TRAVERSE CITY — Thursday originally would mark the first home game for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
However, Thursday was met with mixed emotions for the Traverse City Pit Spitters and their fans.
The Pit Spitters were supposed to host Opening Day for their second season Thursday at home against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Instead, they welcomed the community for a drive-thru ballpark meal and a virtual opening day that included championship highlights and an online ring presentation.
It didn’t feel perfectly normal for the organization and fans, but some technological difficulties caused a hour long “rain delay” on the ceremony, making it more a true baseball experience.
“This isn’t how we wanted Opening Day to look coming off of last year and all the momentum we had, but that’s the reality,” said general manger Mickey Graham during the event on Thursday. “We are here today to give a little glimpse of baseball and what our opening day should have been.”
Dozens of cars processed through the roundabout in front of the newly-named Turtle Creek Stadium, snagging a ball park lunch of a hot dog, chips, cookie and pop while being greeted by manager Josh Rebandt and other members of the organization.
The 90-minute online ceremony showed the best moments from the 2019 season and featured a performance by the TC Knuckleheads to close out the show.
“We are trying to still provide entertainment where we can,” Rebandt said. “I think that still provides the connection with the community. As we enter into the season, people have already made those connections during the offseason through an event like this.”
Rebandt and Pit Spitters players are eager to get back onto the field after the Northwoods League announced their intentions to move ahead with a shortened season. League play will begin in North Dakota on June 15 and hopes are that the Pit Spitters will begin action before July 1.
While the organization and its players sit in limbo and are at mercy to the coronavirus pandemic, they are finding ways to become a team before the team is able to report to Traverse City.
Zach Fruit, who will be a first-year player coming from Eastern Michigan University, said the team has a group chat where players are already choosing their golfing and fishing partners for when they arrive.
“Our whole college baseball season got cancelled and we can finally get back out on the field,” Fruit said. “Everybody is eager to get back out there and play with the boys and to get going in the right direction.”
Rebandt said that the returning players, 10 of which were on the 2019 Championship team, are the most excited to return because they “are craving those Friday night Pit Spitter crowds” they came to know and love.
Most of the incoming players haven’t seen the field or an at-bat since late February and were nervous they may not until next year once dozens of collegiate leagues across the country cancelled their seasons — including the Cape Cod league, which is regarded as the top summer league in the nation to many scouts.
Fruit and the others are finding the positive in a dreary situation.
“It’s a good thing for the league because a lot of eyes are on the Northwoods league this summer, just because we’re gonna be the only collegiate summer league playing in America,” Fruit said. “So I think it’s not only good for the league but it’s also really good for the players to get looks and everything.”
Graham and the organization have been working closely with the Grand Traverse County Health Department to get an idea of what procedures will be like once players begin reporting from across the nation and fans resume their spots in the stands.
Graham said strict pre-game testing protocols will be in place for all players and coaches, home or away, and will be guided by the health department’s recommendations.
There are many things to consider when bringing together a team of 30-plus players who normally reside in all parts of the United States. Guidelines for host families, travel and fan safety are still being discussed inside the organization and health department, with a plan expected to be finalized in the next week.
“Safety is going to be the number one priority,“ Graham said. “We want to play ball, we want to open up and want to have people experience baseball this summer, but safety is number one and that’s something we’re not going to mess around with.“
Graham said they have extensive plans to provide a safe experience at the ball park that will follow social-distancing guidelines.
While it is not decided yet, there is a chance fans will be required to wear face masks to enter the park, according to Graham.
The team is prepared to play however many games they are allowed according to Fruit, whether it be 20 or 50, ”we just want to play,” he said.
The league is taking a regional approach to reopening and allowing teams from the same geographical area to play against one another. Travel will be limited, but baseball could be back in Traverse City before long.
“In northern Michigan, we’re going to have more flexibility than the rest of the state, so that may allow us to at least have some some hope for baseball,” Graham said. “We’re optimistic that five or six weeks from now we will be playing ball full-time.”
Rebandt said the team’s ultimate goal is player development and as long as the players are able to get on the field this summer, they’ll achieve their mission.
The season will look different as they expect to have capacity limits for fans and limited travel, but Rebandt thinks the seats that are allowed will be full and the community will be as eager as the team to get back into the park.
“I think it’s going to bring some excitement back to Traverse City,” Rebandt said. “I think as things get more and more back to normal, we can be a part of that. That’s exciting to me, helping and being able to provide some safe entertainment for the fans.”
