TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitters officials announced Wednesday that General Manager Mickey Graham is stepping down after four seasons to pursue new opportunities. He will finish out the remainder of the 2022 season.
Graham's tenure began in February 2019 after working with the West Michigan Whitecaps. Graham has taken the Pit Spitters and Turtle Creek Stadium to new heights in just a short span. He has created an environment that family and friends can attend.
“It’s great to see the way our community responded to the new team and the new experience we have created. They’ve embraced the philosophy we’ve brought, specifically understanding what a vibrant stadium can do for a region,” Graham said. “For me, it’s always been about the fan experience.”
Creating that environment has been embraced by the Traverse City community.
“We’ve focused on making sure that every event is positive for the guest," Graham said. "Whether it’s a Pit Spitters game or special event, our concern is always the fan experience.”
The Pit Spitters have incorporated Dime Dog Mondays and Bark-in-the-Park as a way to get fans into the ballpark. They’ve also included a Ted Lasso Day, Thirsty Thursdays and other special theme nights
“Mickey is one of the best to have ever done it. In terms of promotional creativity, driving innovation and building an organization that is truly embedded in its community, you can’t ask for someone to care more about what they do,” Spitters CEO and Managing Partner Joe Chamberlain said.
During Graham's time as GM, the Pit Spitters have won two Northwoods League championships. He helped guide the club through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as making Turtle Creek Stadium into a concert venue.
In September and October 2021, Turtle Creek Stadium had two of the largest events in its history with Old Dominion and Nitro Circus putting on shows.
“We have accomplished a lot over the last three-and-a-half years," Graham said. "I think the time is right to turn the reins over to the next person. I’m proud of the work this staff has done and am confident that the organization is on solid footing and that the best is yet to come for Pit Spitters fans.”
