TRAVERSE CITY — Rick Magrath saw something in Glenn Miller well before he started playing for him.
The former Pentwater baseball coach remembers a little elementary school kid coming to varsity practices.
“Glenn had that dream about baseball, even as a kid in early elementary grades,” Magrath said. “I remember him coming to varsity practice with his little glove and taking grounders.”
Later, he’d be a team ball boy, then played varsity as early as eighth grade.
Magrath recalls how hard of a worker Miller was, providing a model for other players who wanted to be successful. Miller would often stay after practice to field extra grounders or get more swings in.
“He just kept working,” Magrath said. “That was an incredible role model to the others. It was a lesson that you can do that if you put your mind to it.”
Magrath would recruit during spirit week dodgeball, just to find some extra high schoolers who could throw in order to guarantee enough players.
Miller would end up helping those new recruits, especially defensively.
It was at that point that Magrath saw Miller had another future in baseball — if he wanted to.
“He’ll make a great coach someday if he goes that route,” said Magrath, who taught English literature and social studies at Pentwater with Miller in class multiple times. “He’s so patient.”
There’s the “skip” part, as in Magrath thinks his former prodigy has a future as a skipper. Coincidentally, Miller wants to coach someday, but has another season left at Eastern Michigan University and then wants to give the pros his best shot.
Now, the 2019 Pentwater grad is a Northwoods League All-Star who started at third base for the 2023 Traverse City Pit Spitters less than a two-hour drive from home.
During the league’s Home Run Challenge, which Traverse City hosted, Miller had some fun with it.
Prior to the competition, he stated his goal was to hit one home run inside the cavernous Turtle Creek Stadium. The 18 hitters for the Great Lakes East and West teams combined for only 23 shots out of the park with a 400-foot center field and 390 down the power alleys.
Miller hit exactly one, on his second-to-last pitch from Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt.
“I didn’t know if it was going out or not,” Miller said. “But then everybody started celebrating.”
But before that came the humorous part.
He bunted his first pitch. In a home run derby.
To be fair, it was a nice bunt, one that would have forced the catcher to spring to action and make a great throw to get him at first had it happened in a game. However, in the home run derby, it just sat there on the infield artificial turf as he kept taking his hacks.
“We took BP at like 6 (p.m.) and I was one of the last ones to go,” Miller said of the contest that started at 7 p.m., with his turn coming fairly late in the competition. “I just wanted to see a pitch. I was joking around with the guys and they didn’t think I would.”
So that’s the “bunt” part.
Now for the “hop.”
Prior to every pitch on defense, the 6-foot, 185-pounder does a little hop.
He uses the hop to set his feet, timing the landing as the ball gets to the hitter’s zone, allowing him to quickly react in any direction.
“Everyone has a little different prep step,” Miller said. “Sometimes I don’t realize how high I’m hopping and I’ll see photos and I’m six inches off the ground.”
But even being the guy on the roster from the town nearest to Traverse City, Miller still doesn’t know where to go when other players ask. The grueling Northwoods schedule only allows for a couple days off over the summer, and he used one of those rare days without a game to visit Sleeping Bear Dunes for the first time.
“I’m still trying to learn some of the spots,” Miller said. “Coach Rebandt and the coaches have been here for years, so they know all the spots.”
Players head to the field at 3 p.m. on home gamedays, so he doesn’t have much chance to enjoy all Traverse City has to offer.
“They treat us really nice up here,” Miller said. “We get pregame meals, postgame meals. It’s the best place to play.”
Miller drove in 34 runs in 81 games at EMU with 20 doubles, three home runs and 11 steals. In two seasons at Spring Arbor, he batted .344 with 35 RBI in 56 games, after a prep career in which he batted .498 for his five-year career, including well over. 500 in his four years of high school. He still hit .244 as an eighth grader playing against high schoolers. He drove in 123 runs in 111 prep games, striking out 357 over 281 innings as a pitcher.
Pentwater didn’t even have a baseball team for the 2023 season, but Miller still proudly reps where he’s from in his Twitter bio — @gmillcashmoney. He started his Twitter account his freshman year of high school, and was a fan of Detroit Tigers catcher Gerald Laird, who had a similar Twitter handle.
Coming from a town of under 1,000 year-round residents, Miller said it wasn’t easy to get scouts to notice him.
The four-time Pentwater team MVP advised players from similar small-school situations to go to as many camps on college campuses as possible, trying to hit all levels to get in front of as many eyes as possible.
He also said to hit the weight room. The eye test still plays a big role for many college coaches, and making a good first impression always counts.
“It is very different,” Miller said. “The No. 1 thing is you have to be good enough. Then you have to get in front of college coaches.”
