TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters finished announcing their roster for the the 2021 season Friday, adding eight more players to the team.
The latest additions bring the pre-season roster to 37 players. The Spitters will house 22 pitchers and 15 batters for the 72-game season.
Friday's announcement included two players who are enrolled at Michigan colleges in Hillsdale College sophomore infielder Aidan Brewer and Davenport left-handed pitcher Spencer Vainavicz.
Right-handed pitcher Morgan Lunceford is the youngest new addition for the Spitters, coming straight from Edmon Santa Fe High School before going to the University of San Diego next year.
Kyle Iwinski, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from Kankakee Community College, went 8-6 this season with the Cavaliers and averaged 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings of work.
Left-handed pitcher Aren Gustafson joins TC after his junior season at Olivet Nazarene where he went 6-4 with a 4.25 ERA.
CSU-Stanislaus product Anthony Ramirez will be see time as a relief pitcher. Ramirez had a 1.50 ERA as a sophomore.
Camden Traficante, a shortstop, saw time this spring at Stetson and batted .285 with four doubles and four stolen bases.
The final addition announced Friday was 6-foot-5 Corbin Morrison from Chattanooga State. The sizeable freshman lefty has yet to play a college game, but the Spitters are excited to see what potential he has.
The Spitters begin the regular season with a home game on May 31.