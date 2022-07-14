TRAVERSE CITY — It took Traverse City six innings to get on the board because Battle Creek’s pitcher Caleb Lanoux quieted the Pit Spitters’ bats.
“Well, I say he was really good at mixing up his speeds, which as a hitter makes it difficult to have an at-bat against him,” said Trey Truitt, who went hitless. “I think we did a really good job at piecing together at-bats, but just missing that final pitch at the end.”
Lanoux finished the game with six strikeouts while pitching through five, but in the 10th inning the Battle Jacks (21-23) would tack on three runs to take the win 5-2 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Billy Hancock’s two-run, go-ahead triple closed the door on a potential comeback for the Pit Spitters, who couldn’t get anything going afterward despite having runners on base. Traverse City ended their four-game home stretch 2-2 with a loss to Kokomo Jackrabbits (11-31) on July 11.
They’ve managed to stay within distance of the first-place Kalamazoo Growlers (24-20) who are currently on a five-game losing streak. Just like Tuesday’s game, the Spitters let the opponent get ahead first.
“I think we’ve really got to focus on scoring early, but put together good at-bats early on,” said Christian Beal.
The first pair of runs came in the sixth inning off of Battle Creek’s Aaron Dolney single and Joey Grabansk’s fielder’s choice, making it 2-0. But the Battle Jack’s had their way with the bats all game as they would rack up seven off pitcher Aren Gustafson.
Gustafson pitched through six, striking out seven while walking one, but Traverse City wouldn’t put a run on the board until the sixth with a Jakob Marsee’s RBI single making it 2-1. Despite having two men on base, the Battle Creek’s bullpen shut it down.
The Pit Spitters (23-21) struggled throughout the game to get something going even when they had men on base; but in the eighth inning, they were able to apply pressure on Battle Creek. With runners on second and third, Marsee was able to tie it 2-2.
Traverse City tried to get the go-ahead run, but the Spitters weren’t able to get anything going after two stolen bases that were called outs. In the past two games, the Spitters have a combined 15 stolen bases.
“I think we’re definitely a very, very aggressive team on the bases,” said Beal, who has 10 stolen bases this season.
After Wednesday’s loss, Traverse City is still overall a game behind the Growlers, who were crowned first-half champions and earned a spot in the playoffs. But records and stats are the last thing on the Pit Spitters’ minds.
“Kalamazoo is a good team, and we know that we love playing them because we love playing good teams,” said Beal. “They play baseball the right way. And anytime you play them you know you gotta bring your A game. To me, Kalamazoo is going to be a dog fight.”
The first of the two-game series at Kalamazoo begins Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
