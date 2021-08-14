BATTLE CREEK — A 7-4 Traverse City loss to Battle Creek, coupled with Kokomo’s 6-2 win over Kalamazoo handed the Jackrabbits home-field advantage in the playoffs.
The Pit Spitters and Jackrabbits face off in a Northwoods League Great Lakes East Division three-game series starting Sunday at 5 p.m. in Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City. Kokomo, which clinched the East Division’s second half with the win, hosts the series’ second game Monday and the third Tuesday, if necessary.
Traverse City led 3-2 after three innings, but the Bombers scored five times between the sixth and eighth innings to salt away the win.
The Spitters pounded out 10 hits, including two each by Trey Yunger, Logan Hylek and Evan Maday. Mario Camilletti drove in two runs with a 1-for-3 night with a double and two walks.
Nolan Belschner (0-1) took the loss for TC, allowing four earned runs in 5.2 innings and striking out three.
The Spitters finish the regular season with 6:35 p.m. game at C.O. Brown Stadium in Battle Creek before returning home for Sunday’s postseason opener.