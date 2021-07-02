TRAVERSE CITY — Another pitcher’s duel took place at Turtle Creek Stadium Thursday when the Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Traverse City Pit Spitters 2-1.
Jacob Marcus started for the Spitters and went five innings allowing five hits and two runs, taking the loss. Cam Schuelke pitched three innings of scoreless relief before Michigan product Joe Pace made his season debut for an inning in the ninth.
The Spitters have not blown up the scoreboard lately and managed only four hits on the evening. Consistent hitters Mario Camilletti and Christian Faust each tallied a hit along with Chris Monroe and Michael Stygles.
Monroe scored the Spitters’ only run on a Faust RBI single. Stygles hit a double in the game.
The Spitters left six runners on base and are still in the hunt to clinch a playoff spot with four games left in the first half of the season. They need to win two more games to beat Kenosha, whom they Friday and Saturday.