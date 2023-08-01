KOKOMO — Traverse City Pit Spitters had only two hits in Sunday’s 8-2 win against Battle Creek Battle Jacks. Pit Spitters finished Monday’s 4-0 win over Kokomo Jackrabbits with six hits.
Pit Spitters (36-25) finish 15-14 in July and start the month of August on a two-game winning streak with 11 games to go before the start of playoffs.Traverse City already clinched a playoff spot in the first half of the season but are 3.5 games back of first place Kalamazoo Growlers (38-20) in the Great Lakes East.
It was a shaky ending for Traverse City after only allowing two hits the entire game until the ninth. Right-handed pitcher Quinn Berglin allowed the Jackrabbit’s third hit of the game, adding runners to first and second with one out. Berglin escaped the trouble with the Jackrabbits forcing themselves into a double play.
Southpaw pitcher Aren Gustafson (5-0) took the mound at Kokomo Municipal Stadium for seven innings and held the Jackrabbits to two hits and zero earned runs, striking out four and walking one.
Gustafson is the only pitcher in the Northwoods League this season to have played nine games and remains unbeaten. He also has the second lowest ERA at 2.33.
Right-handed pitcher Jared Ure relieved Gustafson for an inning, allowing zero hits, walks, and earned runs, striking out one. Berglin finished the ninth inning allowing one hit and a walk.
Left fielder Cole Prout extended his hitting streak to nine games after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning to put Traverse City up 2-0. Prout finished the day 1-for-4 with two RBI.
Shortstop Camden Traficante extended the lead to 4-0 in the sixth inning after a two-run RBI double. Traficante finished the night 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk. Catcher Tyler Minnick finished the night 1-for-3 with a walk.
Pit Spitters have Tuesday off before taking the field on Wednesday for their season finale against Kokomo. Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium on Thursday for their four-game stint against first-place Kalamazoo Growlers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.