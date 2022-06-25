KOKOMO — The Traverse City Pit Spitters’ current road trip is already far more successful than their last.
The Spitters followed up Thursday’s victory over Kokomo with another solid performance Friday, topping the Jackrabbits against and sweeping the two-game series. Traverse City (12-14) has now won four straight games against the last-place Jackrabbits (7-18).
Most of the Pit Spitters’ runs came in the ninth inning with an explosive performance from the entire lineup. Throughout the game, the hitting was sensational, the bullpen held its own, and the Pit Spitters held it down all together.
Led by starting pitcher Aren Gustafon, the Pit Spitters got it done with an 11-4 win over Kokomo. Traverse City hasn’t put together two consecutive wins since the start of a six-game win streak June 13.
The Jackrabbits struck first in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from Indiana State University’s Luke Hanson, but Traverse City got the bats to come to life in the top of the third.
Central Michigan University product Jakob Marsee opened the floodgates for Traverse City with a single to center field to bring in catcher Dallas Duarte, but it didn’t stop there. Left-handed hitter Jake Smallwood shot one to right field for an RBI single.
First baseman Hunter Tabb and left fielder Trey Truitt — who contributed to last night’s win with a homerun — tacked on a few runs to make it 6-1.
Truitt is riding a three-game hitting streak dating back to June 20, and he is now hitting .259 batting with 10 RBIs.
Gustafson let up a run in the second but went five innings, striking out three while allowing three hits. But the Jackrabbits didn’t go away quietly, scoring three runs and having a chance to come back in the ninth
While the Pit Spitters didn’t rely on one guy, they dug into their bullpen each inning from the fifth on to maintain the lead. The strategy paid off.
Hanson was the sole reason the Jackrabbits even had life in the bottom of the seventh, adding another run with an RBI groundout to inch a little closer. But the Pit Spitters put the breaks on that in the ninth.
In the top of the ninth, the Spitters loaded the bases to start the inning. They drove in five straight runs making it all but impossible for the Jackrabbits to come back.
While the Jackrabbits hoped a comeback could happen with outfielder Kyan Lodice striking with an RBI double, that was all they could muster.
The Pit Spitters look to continue their winning streak against Rockford on Saturday. Traverse City and the Rivets last met June 13 when the Pit Spitters had Rockford’s number and won both games while allowing just two runs.
