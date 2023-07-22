TRAVERSE CITY — It took a while, but the Traverse City Pit Spitters ended a three-game losing skid with a 4-3 win against the Kenosha Kingfish.
The Spitters waited until the eighth inning to score a run, plating four in the bottom of the eighth to take a 4-2 lead Friday at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The win puts Traverse City back over .500 at 10-9 in the second half, after winning the first half to clinch a playoff spot.
Glenn Miller, Colin Summerhill and Parker Brosius loaded the bases before Camden Traficante walked in a run to get the scuffling Pit Spitters on the board. Cole Prout singled in one, and Devin Hukill brought in Brosius and Traficante on a fielder’s choice.
Kenosha came back to score a run in the top of the ninth, but Mitch White escaped the inning without further damage and closed out the victory to earn his fifth save.
Aren Gustafson started and went five innings, giving up only two hits, one earned run and striking out three. Logan McCleery (1-1) came on for three innings of work, with one unearned run, picking up the win.
Alec Atkinson, Jack Crighton and Prout had hits, as the Spitters managed to score four runs on only three hits.
The Pit Spitters head to Kalamazoo for two games this weekend, taking on the first-place Growlers at 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 1:35 p.m. Sunday. Ethan Foley (1-3. 3.48 ERA) gets the starting nod Saturday, and Nico Saldias (2-2, 3.00 ERA) takes the bump Sunday for the Pit Spitters.
Traverse City then hosts the Northwoods League All-Star Home Run Challenge on Monday at 7:05 p.m. and the All-Star Game between the Great Lakes East and Great Lakes West divisions Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Nine Pit Spitters will represent the Great Lakes East squad at Turtle Creek Stadium.
