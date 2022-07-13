TRAVERSE CITY — After a fifth and eighth-inning surge on Tuesday, the Traverse City Pit Spitters continue to sit in second place in the Great Lakes East Division behind the Kalamazoo Growlers.
Traverse City (23-20) improved their four-game home stretch to 2-1 Tuesday after multiple runs in the fifth inning to tie it 3-3. The Spitters followed with five runs in the eighth to fire up the crown and take the 8-3 win against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
“They are behind us the whole time.” Camden Traficante said of the fans’ support. “It doesn’t matter what the score is, they just want us to win. We love them, and they support us through thick and thin.”
Throughout the game, the fans didn’t give up. The eighth inning was the most runs the Pit Spitters scored all game. Battle Creek started the inning by walking Jakob Marsee and Traficante, and Colin Summerhill and Brennen Dorighi roped RBI singles to extend the lead.
But it didn’t stop there. With bases loaded with one out, they poured more runs.
Battle Creek (20-23) had the Spitters for most of the game. They jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second with a Joey Grabanski RBI double and an RBI putout. They wouldn’t tack on their third and final run until the fifth with Isaiah Gibbs’ RBI triple.
Battle Jacks pitcher Adam Berghorst gave the Spitters everything they could handle. Through the first five innings, he silenced Traverse City. In the fifth, Sam Tackett was walked and then tallied on his seventh stolen base of the season. Trey Truitt’s sacrifice bunt was overthrown, bringing in Tackett for their first run with the score 3-1.
Alec Atkinson followed it up with an RBI single to right field bringing in Truitt and making it 3-2. Atkinson would later steal second — his 11th on the season. Right after, Traficante hit an RBI single to tie the Spitters three a piece.
But the Pit Spitters didn’t stop fighting.
Despite the early 3-0 deficit, Traverse City pitcher Adam Christopher kept them in the fight. Christopher finished the game through six innings, allowing five hits with 72 pitches while striking out three. Reliever Derek Clark (4-0) through three innings and held the Battle Creeks to no hits and a walk.
“I just go out there and just trust my preparation going into the game,” Clark said. “I’ve been working hard since I’ve gotten to Traverse City — and before — so I just trust my abilities.”
The Pit Spitters have been working hard behind the scenes. On Monday, the Pit Spitters had 10 stolen bases, on Tuesday they had five. Base stealing has been an emphasis that the Spitters have been following.
“Coach Reid has a big goal of getting 200 stolen bases this season,” Truitt said.
The Pit Spitters look to add to the goal Wednesday as they close out the home stretch against the Battle Creek at 7:05 p.m. before the four-game road stretch. Traverse City is currently a game behind first with Kalamazoo Growlers (24-19), who is riding a four-game losing streak.
