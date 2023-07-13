TRAVERSE CITY — It was deja vü for the Traverse City Pit Spitters. After losing 4-3 to the Kenosha Kingfish on Tuesday, the Kokomo Jackrabbits got the best of the Spitters, winning 4-3 on Wednesday.
After suffering back-to-back losses at Turtle Creek Stadium, the Spitters drop to 27-17 overall and are now a game behind the Kalamazoo Growlers in the Great Lakes East Division.
The Growlers won their sixth straight, extending their second-half season record to 7-2. The Spitters second half of the season record moves to 5-4, but they’ve already clinched a playoff berth by winning the Great Lakes East Division in the first half of the season.
Kokomo’s batters didn’t make things easy for the Traverse City pitchers. Pitcher Nick Powers, a Flushing native, got the start and didn’t have a pretty outing. The left-hander pitched four innings, allowing four hits for three runs while walking none and striking out six.
The Jackrabbits got on the board in the first inning, but Spitters’ center fielder Parker Brosius responded immediately with an RBI single, tying the game 1-1. But that wouldn’t last long for Traverse City.
Kokomo unleashed three more runs on Powers in the third inning to push their lead to 4-1. Yet Traverse City kept fighting.
Catcher Tyler Minnick sent the ball to left field for an RBI single to cut the Jackrabbits’ 4-2 lead. The Spitters continued to hack at their deficit with another run in the fifth to make it 4-3.
The Spitters’ bullpen kept them in the game by not giving up a run. Holden Wilder came in to relieve Powers in the fifth inning and pitched for three innings, allowing one hit while walking one. Right-handers Jared Ure and Aaron Forest combined for zero hits allowed while walking two and striking out one.
Traverse City is back at Turtle Creek Stadium on Thursday for a doubleheader with Kokomo. The first pitch of the first game is 11:05 a.m. with the second game set for 7:05 p.m.
