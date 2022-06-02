ROCKFORD, Illinois — Errors, walks and hit batters have hurt the Traverse City Pit Spitters in their last two games, both losses.
After leaving Battle Creek with a split against the Battle Jacks, the Pit Spitters (1-2) ran into some trouble in Illinois against the Rockford Rivets.
Traverse City was undone in its loss Tuesday to Battle Creek by an error, three free passes and two hit batters that led to five runs in a 10-9 loss. In Wednesday’s 6-2 loss to the Rivets, the Spitters committed four errors and Traverse City pitching walked eight batters but allowed just three hits. It was the second straight game the Spitters made four errors
Rockford broke the scoreless tie when four Rivets crossed the plate in the bottom of the third on an error, three walks and a single to go up 4-0.
The Pit Spitters cut the Rockford lead in half in the top of the sixth inning. Trey Truitt led off the frame with a walk followed by a single from Camden Traficante and a hit-by-pitch by Jake Smallwood to load the bases with no outs.
Alec Atkinson brought in Traverse City’s first run on a sacrifice fly, and Lukas White singled home Traficante to make it 4-2. But Smallwood was thrown out at home plate trying to score on White’s hit and Brendan Summerhill struck out to end the threat with no more damage done.
The Rivets once again took advantage of Traverse City’s mistakes and free passes, scoring one run in the bottom of the sixth after an error and two walks. Rockford plated another in the seventh on an RBI triple.
The Pit Spitters had a mild threat with two on and two outs in the top of the ninth, but Truitt went down swinging to end the game.
After leaving a dozen men on base in Tuesday’s loss, the Pit Spitters left another nine men on Wednesday.
Evan Orzech continued his hot start at the plate, going 2-for-5 to raise his average to .385. Aaron Forrest got the start for Traverse City in his debut for the Pit Spitters. He pitched two innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit with three strikeouts and two walks. Easton Johnson took the loss.
Traverse City had won 16 of their last 17 games against Rockford before Wednesday night. That is now 16 out of 18. The Pit Spitters look to right the ship and make it 17 out of 19 when they conclude their four-game season-opening road trip against Rockford on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m.
