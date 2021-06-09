BATTLE CREEK — A hot start for the Pit Spitters ended in a 10-5 loss Tuesday when Traverse City visited the Battle Creek Bombers.
Traverse City (6-3) scored a run in each of the first innings but gave up two four-run innings to the Bombers to fall too far behind.
Chris Monroe kept his hitting streak alive with a RBI single to open the scoring on the day and pushed another run across in the third to push his total to nine on the season.
The Bombers (3-5) took a 6-3 lead after four innings before dropping another four in the seventh.
Morgan Lunceford (0-1) took the loss from the mound for TC after the Bombers’ managed six runs against the University of San Diego pitcher.
Johannes Haakenson and Aidan Brewer each had two hits for TC, with Haakenson knocking Brewer in on a double in the second.
Christian Faust had a sacrifice fly and extended his on-base streak to nine games. Faust’s 10 RBI are tied for a team high with Colin Summerhill.
The Pit Spitters complete their six-game road trip with another game against the Bombers in Battle Creek at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Pit Spitters blow out Mallards
MADISON, Wis. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters pounded out 15 hits to score a baker’s dozen in a 13-4 rout of the Madison Mallards on Monday.
Colin Summerhill singled home two runs in the first inning and tripled home two more in the sixth. His 10 RBIs this season lead the team.
Miles Simington reached base all six at bats, collecting four hits, a hit by pitch and walk. The Purdue product raised his average to a team-high .500.
Trey Truitt singled twice for a team-high 11 hits this season. Christian Faust is just behind with 10, collecting his 10th in the ninth inning. The single extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to eight.
Starter Jeremy Neff (1-0) started off dominant, pitching three innings of shutout ball. In the fourth he surrendered four runs and was relieved by Anthony Ramirez (1-0), who pitched two shutout innings, working out of jams to get the win.
Cam Schuelke pitched two innings, striking out four of seven batters and has struck out multiple batters in five consecutive innings. His 10 strikeouts lead the team, just nudging John Beuckelaere (1-0). Beuckelaere struck out two in the ninth, bringing his total to eight. His .571 strikeout percentage leads the team.
Spitters split weekend
MADISON, Wisc. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters battled into extra innings with the Madison Mallards in Madison Sunday but fell short 5-4.
The loss comes on the heels of Saturday night’s 14-7 win over Kenosha that featured the most home runs in a single game by the Pit Spitters in franchise history.
Sunday’s loss came with a bit of controversy as a safe call on a force out at second was argued by head coach Josh Rebandt in extra innings to no avail. Traverse City didn’t trail until the Mallards walk-off in the 10th.
Chris Monroe rocked his third home run this weekend and Christian Faust extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI single to push the Spitters to a lead.
Jacob Marcus tossed 6.2 innings of four hit baseball but the Spitters couldn’t close out the Mallards.
Rebandt made the call to intentionally walk the bases loaded with two outs and the bang-bang play at second didn’t go in the Spitters favor.
Saturday’s win had more to celebrate as the Spitters hit five total home runs in their first road win of the year over the Kenosha Kingfish.
Faust opened the game with a home run on the third pitch and Monroe belted two home runs of his own.
Miles Simington and Camden Traficante each tallied a homer as well for TC.
Michael Stygles, Colin Summerhill and catcher Adam Proctor were each responsible for RBI doubles in the game.
Pat Hohlfeld (1-0) took the win for TC in three innings of relief work.