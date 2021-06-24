KOKOMO, WI — The Traverse City Pit Spitters dropped another road trip opening game Wednesday after travelling to Kokomo and falling to the Jackrabbits 6-2.
The Pit Spitters’ defense and pitching looked solid through the first inning but a couple of home runs doomed their chances.
A solo shot in the second inning and a three-run blast in the third jolted Kokomo to a 4-0 lead. Traverse City (14-8) would never overcome that deficit.
The Spitters threatened in the sixth with two runs thanks to Zeb Roos and Mario Camilletti. Miles Simington had an RBI single to score Camilletti, making it 4-2 before Kokomo added two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Starter Rylan Tinsley (0-2) took the loss after giving up the home runs early in the game.
The Spitters take on Kokomo twice Thursday for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.