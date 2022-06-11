TRAVERSE CITY — Camden Traficante kept up his hot early-season start, driving in a run and scoring another in Friday’s 4-3 Traverse City Pit Spitters victory over the Kokomo Jackrabbits.
Traficante singled in Evan Orzech with a seventh-inning shot to right field to give the Pit Spitters a 4-3 lead that newcomer Blake Ignaciak locked down for two innings and a save in Friday’s Northwoods League baseball game at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.
Traficante is hitting .302 this season with seven RBIs and seven runs through 11 games.
The win is Traverse City’s third in a row, improving its record to 5-6.
Ignaciak, a Palomar College freshman, tossed two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Nate Blain started and went four innings, giving up three runs (one earned) and fanning four. Central Michigan junior Ryan Insco came on for three innings, allowing only one hit and striking out three.
Cody Hultink tied the game with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly that scored Traficante, who had a hit, a walk and stole a base in the game.
Hultink scored on a Jared Miller fifth-inning double to centerfield, and Miller came home on a Jake Smallwood single to center. Smallwood was one of only two players in the game with multiple hits, joining Kokomo’s Luke Sartori, who went 3-for-4.
The Spitters host Kokomo against Saturday at 7:05 p.m., with Derek Clark (0-0, 0.00) the probable starter.
