TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters were one of the hottest second-half baseball teams in the Northwoods League.
Traverse City (22-20) entered the game riding a four-game win streak, but the Kokomo Jackrabbits made sure that didn’t reach five. In the ninth, the Jackrabbits (11-30) tacked on five runs to win 8-7, stopping their winless streak against the Pit Spitters.
Traverse City pitcher Anthony Ramirez was one pitch away from sweeping the Jackrabbits, but with two outs and bases loaded, Kokomos’s Connor Throneberry sent one to center field for two runs scored followed by Alejandro Holguin’s go-ahead RBI triple.
“We really shouldn’t take any lead for granted,” said Pit Spitters’ Marshall Toole. “We have to continue to have great at-bats and continue to do everything we can on defense to stay ahead because no lead is comfortable enough.”
Traverse City tried to get something going in the bottom of the ninth, but Kokomo closed it out. Throughout the game, Kokomo held on. Kokomo scored first in the top of the fifth with a Mark McNelly RBI single, but Traverse City’s starting pitcher was able to hold it down.
Pitcher Jeremy Neff has been helpful for the Pit Spitters this season. He finished the game with one hit allowed on 73 pitches through five innings while striking out five. Neff has a 2.59 ERA this season.
“Our defense went well. I was laying down pitches in there and my defense was working hard,” said Neff. “They made some great plays behind me.”
In Sunday’s 5-1 win against the Jackrabbits, Traverse City couldn’t get anything going until the fourth inning. Monday had some similarities. The Pit Spitters caught fire in the fifth with walks by Ariel Garcia and Marshall Toole. After an overthrow at first base, Garcia and Tool crossed home plate, putting Traverse City ahead 2-1. But it wouldn’t stop there.
Jakob Marsee sent one to center field to bring in Dallas Duarte, extending the lead 3-1. Christian Beal and Marsee pushed the lead to 5-1 after throwing errors by the defense. The Spitters tacked on their sixth run in the sixth with a Duarte sacrifice fly.
Throughout the game, Kokomo stuck around. In the eighth, with two outs, Throneberry sent one to deep center field for a two-run RBI double inching them closer, but pitcher Avery Goldensoph got the Spitters out of the inning while leaving one on.
Traverse City tacked on a run in the eighth with Hackett’s RBI triple to extend the score 7-3. Hackett finished the game 1-for-3 with two walks and a steal.
Traverse City had its way with the bases, finishing the game with 10 stolen bases. Toole played a big part in that as he went 2-for-3 with a walk and three stolen bases.
“I’m always looking at what the pitchers are doing, trying to notice tendencies,” Toole said of his base stealing performance. “Our coaches are always on stuff like that.”
Traverse City looks to put this loss behind them as they continue the home stretch Tuesday against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (20-21), who are inching closer behind the Pit Spitters for second place in the Great Lakes East Division. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with Adam Christopher expected to take the mound for the Spitters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.