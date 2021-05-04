TRAVERSE CITY — A half dozen Traverse City Pit Spitters players return for their third year.
The franchise started rolling out its 2021 roster Monday, starting with six named familiar to its fans.
Hitters Adam Proctor (catcher), Christian Faust (third base), Mario Camilletti (second base) and Jake Arnold (first base), plus pitchers Evan Gates and Cade Heil come back for their third season of Northwoods League baseball.
Camilletti, the team’s star second baseman each of the last two years, hit .348 last summer and .297 the season before, scoring 64 runs and walking 84 times in that span.
Arnold produced seven RBIs and 12 hits in 13 games last summer after 13 RBIs and 12 extra-base hits the season prior. Proctor was second on the team in home runs during the 2019 season with four.
Faust hit .270 with 21 RBIs in the 2019 NWL championship season, then added 13 RBIs last summer.
Gates served as a closer each of the last two seasons, posting a 5-2 record and seven saves with 52 strikeouts in 49.2 innings.
Heil flourished last season with a 4-0 record and 0.92 earned-run average after a 2-0 record and 1.94 ERA in 2019, striking out 36 batters over 56.2 frames in the two campaigns.
The Pit Spitters are releasing the remainder of their 2021 roster throughout the week.