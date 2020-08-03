TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters bounced back for their 12th victory of the season Monday, beating the Great Lakes Resorters 4-0.
The Resorters (3-13) won their second game against Traverse City (12-3) on Saturday evening, a 6-0 rout, before the teams enjoyed one of only six off days on Sunday.
Braxton Briggs set the tone for TC on the mound with four innings of no-hit baseball to start the game. Briggs only allowed one base runner on a walk while punching out four until Cade Heil took over for the win.
Heil stepped in right in time for the Spitters offense to take off. Gray Betts got things going for a two-out rally with a single in the fifth inning. Spencer Schwellenbach nailed a double to centerfield to push Betts across the plate, moving Mario Camiletti to third base following a walk. Camiletti would then score on a wild pitch to give TC a 2-0 lead.
Traverse City native Joe Muzljakovich took the loss for Great Lakes after the tough fifth inning, tossing 1.2 innings giving up three hits and two runs before Robby Caro took over.
The Spitters added two more runs on Caro in the sixth inning when Johnny Hipsman rocked a triple, scoring Evan Maday for a three-run lead. Hipsman would later be batted in on a sacrifice fly. Trey Yunger also had two hits for TC.
The Resorters managed only three hits, coming from Cooper Peterson, Noah Marcoux and Chase Bessard.
Great Lakes will play the host team on Tuesday and Wednesday this week at 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.
