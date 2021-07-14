ROCKFORD, IL — The bottom of the Traverse City Pit Spitters’ order combined for 14 RBI in a 22-9 victory over the Rockford Rivets Tuesday.
Miles Simington and Adam Proctor each had four RBI while Trey Yunger and Christian Faust each had three in the win on the road in Rockford, Illinois.
The Spitters (24-20) earned the sweep and will head home to host the Battle Creek Bombers Wednesday.
The Spitters combined for 17 hits with five coming from Michael Stylges, altho- ugh he wasn‘t credited with an RBI. Proctor and Simington each hit a home run — Proctor’s being a grand slam — and five other Spitters had extra base hits.
The Rivets walked 10 Spitters and TC took advantage, only leaving eight runners on base the entire night.
Zeb Roos had two RBI from the lead-off spot and had three pitches hit him.
Mario Camilletti had three hits and three RBI along with a double.
Wyatt Rush started the game for TC and went four innings while allowing seven runs.
O’Kelly McWilliams took the win in relief as a part of five pitchers who followed Rush. The Spitters went up 9-0 after three innings before piling on 11 runs in the final three innings.