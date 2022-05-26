GAYLORD — Christian Wilson was at the Gaylord High School track and field complex Friday afternoon, readying for the regional championship meet that was slated to take place there the following day.
The Gaylord athletic director remembers the stifling heat as he worked in the concession stand. He remembers the howling winds, too.
But those would be nothing compared to the 140 mph gusts that would tear through the northern Michigan town as an EF3 tornado touched down just hours later — decimating parts of the community, injuring dozens and claiming the lives of two people.
“We’re getting through it,” Wilson said. “Some places are obviously hit worse than others. We’re fortunate that people are helping others and helping those that are affected by this.”
Wilson left the school around 3:30 p.m. Friday. He remembers walking out of the front door just as a tornado watch alert came across on his cellphone.
“I came out our front door, and there’s a great view to the west,” Smith said. “There was no lightning, but it was dark and there was a lot of thunder.”
Wilson made the short drive to his home and changed into shorts and a t-shirt. That’s when the warning came in.
“Our phones were beeping and buzzing with the alarms,” Wilson said.
Gaylord doesn’t have tornado sirens, but those with cellphones received a blast tornado warning from the weather service about 10 minutes before it struck.
As one of Wilson’s children headed to the basement, another went outside onto the deck, looked up and asked, “What’s that in the sky?”
“As windy as it was earlier,” Wilson said, “it was dead calm, dead still.”
Wilson didn’t have his contacts in and thought it was just a large flock of birds. It looked like hundreds of crows, he said. Not until he grabbed his glasses off the counter and went back outside did he realize what they were looking at.
“I said, ‘Guys, those aren’t birds,’” Wilson recalls. “I started yelling to get into the basement. They all ran to the basement, but I kind of stupidly stood there a little bit longer and watched. It came right down our road for about 30 seconds.”
Wilson said they came up from the basement and miraculously didn’t have any damage to their house. Of course, so many others were not as fortunate.
“There were some downed trees, but everything looked all right,” he said. “We kind of breathed a sigh of relief.”
After the brief exhale, Wilson got on the road and headed back to the school to check on the situation there.
“About a quarter-mile down the road, it was just mass destruction of houses,” he said. “It was unreal.”
The Associated Press reported that the tornado passed through Gaylord in about three minutes but was on the ground for 26 minutes. The last major windstorm in Gaylord occurred in 1998 when 100 mph straight-line winds caused major damage to the town.
When Wilson arrived at the school, he found everyone was safe and sound and that no damage was done to the school. He said that several coaches and student-athletes were able to watch the tornado sweep across their town as it touched down less than a mile from the high school
Wilson had already canceled Friday’s baseball game, but now he had to worry about how — and even if — they would be able to host a 16-team regional track meet that he’d been preparing for just hours earlier. It soon became apparent that would be an impossibility.
“It turned into chaos trying to get in and out of town. Complete gridlock,” Wilson said.
Charlevoix Athletic Director Travis Garrett reached out and offered their facilities after the Rayders hosted a regional track meet the day before. Wilson spoke with his superintendent and other school officials before making the call to the Michigan High School Athletic Association and Cody Inglis around 6 p.m. to inform them of the change. Then he went to work alerting all of the participating schools and officials.
“Without a hiccup, we were able to run that regional Saturday,” Wilson said.
And at the regional, a champion for Gaylord would emerge.
Despite competing with the stress and added weight of what happened to his hometown less than 24 hours prior, Russell Hush took to the track and took home a regional title in the 300-meter hurdles race. The sophomore Blue Devil finished just .04 seconds ahead of Ludington’s Caleb Smith, running a 41.64 to Smith’s 41.68.
“What happened to Gaylord, that just gave me motivation — more motivation to go out there and win,” Hush said. “I just had to do it for Gaylord.”
Hush left Charlevoix with a regional championship Saturday and then helped with cleanup in Gaylord on Sunday. Hush, like many others, headed out to the affected areas with his brother and friends to start clearing debris and trying to put the pieces of the town back together.
“I’m glad that I can live in town where, even after something so tragic, everyone can come together,” Hush said.
Wilson said there is a lot of cleanup left to do, but he added how amazing it has been to see how much has already been done. Some of that is thanks to many Gaylord students and student-athletes volunteering their time and efforts to help. Wilson said the varsity baseball and soccer teams skipped tournaments they had Saturday to stay and help.
They were going neighborhood to neighborhood and house to house, cleaning debris and helping as much as they could. Wilson said even more students showed up on Sunday.
“It was outstanding to see that,” he said. “They either had friends or teammates or other students who were affected by it. Some didn’t have any, but they all came together to help people they did know and people they didn’t know.”
spoke with a few students Monday who told him how sore they were and how much their muscles ached after all of the work they did over the weekend.
“We see this stuff on TV when there are tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas, but we don’t see it here,” Wilson said. “For our kids to see firsthand how fragile that can be and then be able to help, that was great for them.”
Gaylord athletics got back to business Monday and Tuesday, with several games taking place.
“We’re full go, now,” Wilson said.
Other area schools had to wait longer.
Gaylord St. Mary varsity baseball head coach Matt Nowicki said Monday’s scheduled game was canceled as they continued to work to clean up the baseball field. The tornado missed the school and the church, going right between them. Unfortunately, the baseball field was in that path.
Nowicki said the backstop was damaged and the portable batting cage was lifted off the field and thrown into the permanent batting cage.
“They’re both ruined,” St. Mary varsity baseball head coach Matt Nowicki said, adding that the baseball field had broken glass, house siding, tree branches and other debris on it after the tornado.
“Here’s the beautiful thing about a small community, there were people helping clean up our field that I’d never seen or met before,” Nowicki said. “It wass amazing how the people were coming together.”
Nowicki said the field is now playable, but there are some things that will need to be fixed in the offseason. That includes the backstop, which is bent backward.
“But that’s just stuff,” Nowicki said. “An inconvenience? Yes, but everybody has their fingers and toes and are still moving forward.”
Despite the destruction and the loss of life, the silver lining to the dark clouds that swept through Gaylord is on full display wherever help is needed.
“To drive around and see the amount of people helping and wanting to help, it brings back your faith in humanity,” he said. “It really does.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.