TRAVERSE CITY — JP Pawloski walked the sidelines, itching to get into last Saturday's semi-pro football game.
It didn't happen, even after his replacement John Craven went down with a torn Achilles just before halftime.
"We need you next week," Northern Michigan Wolves offensive coordinator Emilio Bocardo told Pawloski.
The Traverse City West product gets his wish this Saturday, as the Wolves (7-0) take on the Tri-County Crusaders (7-0) in the Greater Midwest Football Conference's championship game at 4:30 p.m. at Mac Gobel Field in Charlotte.
Pawloski hasn't played since the third week of the season, recovering from a dislocated middle finger on his left (non-throwing) hand. He attended Saturday's 26-14 playoff win over the Northern Michigan Panthers at Frankfort's Lockhart Field, donning his pads just before kickoff in case the team needed him. He handled kickoffs, and almost went in at linebacker in the second before Bocardo cautioned against risking his starting QB as the Wolves took the lead on Shane Pennington''s 65-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Photo gallery: Northern Michigan Wolves vs. Northern Michigan Panthers playoff game.https://t.co/lhOUEMhUAI pic.twitter.com/chnVZskhEQ— James Cook (@JamesCook14) August 16, 2020
"I wanted to get in so bad," Pawloski said. "It's hard enough to sit out any game, but a playoff game is even harder."
Pawloski accounted for 10 touchdowns in three games, missing half of the third with the injury. He threw for nine TDs and ran for one more.
"We look good right now," Pawloski said. "It'll definitely be different because we're playing a team we haven't played this year. After last week, we definitely tightened things up."
🏈Photo gallery: Northern Michigan Wolves vs. Northern Michigan Panthers. (Traverse City vs. Petoskey, essentially).https://t.co/bXIMYLFlBp pic.twitter.com/JQJA1UHG9q— James Cook (@JamesCook14) June 28, 2020
Running back Javon Wray paved the way for the Crusaders' 18-14 playoff win over the Great Lakes Bruins to win the South Division and earn a spot in the title game. Wray had 14 carries for 90 yards and three touchdown, adding two catches for 18 yards.
The Greater Midwest Football Conference championship game will be played at Mac Gobel Field (1149 S. Cochran Ave., Charlotte, MI) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Northern Michigan Wolves vs. Tri-County Crusaders. #football #semipro #TCRE— James Cook (@JamesCook14) August 17, 2020
The Crusaders beat the Bruins, Flint Fury and Detroit Redd Doggs twice each in the regular season, outscoring their opponents a combined 209-60, including postseason.
The Wolves beat the Panthers and Battle Creek Assassins twice, topping the Albion Warriors once and getting a forfeit win from Albion as well en route to the North Division crown. The Wolves outscored foes 177-74, not allowing an opponent score more than two touchdowns since a season-opening 38-20 win over the Panthers.
