HARBOR SPRINGS — Marley Spence won both the slalom and giant slalom titles as Petoskey earned boys and girls regional championships Monday at Nub’s Nob.
Spence claimed the girls slalom crown by almost four seconds over Houghton’s Ashley Lehman, and edged out Harbor Springs’ Maren Matthews by 0.89 of a second in the giant slalom.
Petoskey, Harbor Springs and Houghton qualified for the Feb. 28 state finals for girls. Petoskey, Harbor and Gaylord earned berths for the boys, as the Blue Devils used a strong slalom performance to just sneak by Great North Alpine 111.5 to 116.
Boys Division 2 regional team scores: 1. Petoskey 54; 2. Harbor Springs 103.5; 3. Gaylord 111.5; 4. Great North Alpine 116; 5. Houghton 124; 6. Grayling 217; 7. Ironwood 249; 8. Lake Charlevoix Ski Team 250.5; 9. Glen Lake 323.
Area boys slalom top 20: 1. Nolan Walkerdine (PET); T-2. Connor Abraham (GLD); 4. William Goelz (PET); 6. Jack Robel (GLD); 7. Corbin Murphy (GNA); 8. Jack Herzog (LCST); 10. Anthony Fisher (GRY); 11. Charles Thomas (PET); 14. James Thuente (GNA); 15. Keaton Abraham (GLD); 16. Aidan Peters (GNA); 17. Julia Alhuwalia (GNA); 18. Gavin Galbraith (PET).
Area boys giant slalom top 20: 2. Wyatt Mattson (PET); 3. Walkerdine (PET); 5. Goelz (PET); 7. C. Abraham (GLD); 8. Robel (GLD); 9. Murphy (GNA); 10. Thomas (PET); 11. Fisher (GRY); 12. K. Abraham (GLD); 13. Peters (GNA); 15. Nathan Thomas (PET); T-16. Herzog (LCST); 18. Thuente (GNA); 20. Trevor Cvitkovitch (GRY).
Girls Division 2 regional team scores: 1. Petoskey 67.5; 2. Harbor Springs 87; 3. Houghton 95; 4. Lake Charlevoix Ski Team 184; 5. Norway 188; 6. Great North Alpine 197; 7. Gaylord 202; 8. Grayling 236.5; 9. Benzie Central 286; 10. Glen Lake 10.
Area girls slalom top 20: 1. Spence (PET); 4. Cassidy Whitener (PET); 7. Clover Hamilton (GLD); 8. Kaija Lazda (GLD); 10. Ella Doumanian (LCST); 11. Allison Goelz (PET); 14. Emma Clark (GNA); 15. Miriam Ahluwalia (GNA); 16. Olivia Nemec (PET); 17. Sydney Hoffman (PET); 19. Nelle Olson (GRY).
Area girls giant slalom top 20: 1. Spence (PET); 6. Taylor Stockwell (LCST); 7. Whitener (PET); 9. Lazda (GLD); 10. Avery Kita (LCST); 13. Nemec (PET); 14. Hoffman (PET); 16. Hamilton (GLD); T-17. Olson (GRY); T-17. Goelz (PET); 19. Ahluwalia (GNA); 20. Cailey Kerkhoff (GNA).
The first-, second- and third-place boys and girls teams from each regional meet advance to the state final. The top 10 individuals in each discipline, or the top four individuals not on a qualifying team (whichever is greater), advance to the state final.
DIVISION 2 at CABERFAE
Boys Division 2 regional team scores: 1. Cadillac 36.5; 2. Onekama 106; 3. Grand Rapids Christian 120; 4. East Grand Rapids 178.5; 5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 183; 6. Lowell 189; 7. Spring Lake 198; 8. Caledonia 250; 9. Grand Rapids West Catholic 311; 10. South Haven 401; 11. Grand Rapids Northview 402; 12. Kalamazoo Hackett 413.
Area boys slalom top 20: 2. Brady Koenig (CAD); 3. Elliott Lavigne (CAD); 5. Kyle Conradson (CAD); 6. Ben Meyer (CAD); 7. Ethan Sharp (CAD); 8. Brayden Sorenson (ONEK); 13. Luke Kooy (ONEK); 16. Chris Anderson (CAD); 17. Luke Smith (ONEK).
Area boys giant slalom top 20: 1. Kylar Thomas (ONEK); T-2. Meyer (CAD); 5. Conradson (CAD); 6. Koenig (CAD); 7. Lavigne (CAD); 8. Sorenson (ONEK); 12. Sharp (CAD); 18. Reece Tiel (ONEK); 20. Kooy (ONEK).
Girls Division 2 regional team scores: 1. East Grand Rapids 47; 2. Cadillac 61; 3. Grand Rapids Christian 161; 4. Onekama 180; 5. Caledonia 193; 6. Spring Lake 222; 7. Lowell 232; 8. Kalamazoo Hackett 264.5; 9. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 279; 10. Grand Rapids Northview 356; 11. Grand Rapids Catholic Central 404; 12. South Haven 441.
Area girls slalom top 20: 2. Avery Meyer (CAD); 3. Onalee Wallis (CAD); 6. Michayla Bell (ONEK); 11. Mairyn Kinnie (CAD); 16. Emily Mason (CAD); 17. Brekken Cotter (ONEK); 18. Kinsey Cornwell (CAD).
Area girls giant slalom top 20: 1. Wallis (CAD); 4. Meyer (CAD); 6. Bell (ONEK); 10. Kinnie (CAD); 14. Mason (CAD); 20. Cornwell (CAD).
