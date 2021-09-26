PETOSKEY — Keagan Fischer’s trajectory might have changed if this opportunity was available earlier.
The former Bellaire girls basketball star begins her third year playing at Alpena Community College after getting an extra year of eligibility from the lost COVID-19 pandemic season.
The Lumberjacks guard said she would have seriously considered playing at schools closer to home if such options were available.
Starting next fall, that option becomes reality.
North Central Michigan College in Petoskey is instituting an athletic department with varsity teams for 2022 in men’s and women’s basketball, cross country for both genders and volleyball. The school already fields a varsity esports team.
“One of the main reasons I chose Alpena was how close to home it was,” said Fischer, who can return to family and friends in Bellaire in just under two hours from the ACC campus.
A trip to Petoskey would cut that time nearly in half.
NCMC, a college of about 1,700 students (including dual enrollment and early entry), will play basketball and volleyball in its own gymnasium on campus. The Timberwolves have not yet signed any players, and are waiting for an approval from the National Junior College Athletic Association to begin offering athletic scholarships.
Athletic Director Ashley Antonishen said she hopes to put up job postings for coaches soon, adding that the school plans to roll out a new website in October, which could be followed by a sports-specific one.
“We give student-athletes the opportunity to play the sport they love for two more years. Athletes’ lives are really tied to sports,” said Antonishen, a former college athlete herself. “It’s a really hard transition to college and having that ability to play sports to ease that transition is just great.”
Antonishen said the addition of athletics at smaller campuses across the country has helped colleges in engagement, environment, retention and recruiting.
Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that only 13 percent of community college students graduate in two years. Within three years, that number increases to 22 percent and to 28 percent by four years.
Completion percentages for athletes are generally noticeably higher.
For example, Moraine Valley CC in Palos Hills, Illinois, reported significantly higher graduation rates among student-athletes than the general student population as a whole. At MVCC, 2021 statistics showed 44 percent of male athletes graduating, compared to only 24 percent of all male students, while 53 percent of female athletes graduated in comparison to 32 percent of overall female students.
“Expanding our athletic program is another step in bolstering the student-life experience on campus,” NCMC President David Finley said. “These extracurricular opportunities will complement the outstanding academic programs at the college, creating a more holistic, vibrant environment for learning.”
Community colleges north of Grand Rapids and Flint offering sports has been increasing in recent years.
- Alpena Community College started an athletic program since its inception in 1952. The Lumberjacks offer volleyball, basketball and softball for women and cross country and basketball for men.
- Muskegon Community College offers its students 17 intercollegiate sports, more than any other community college in Michigan.
- Mid-Michigan College in Harrison provides men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and bowling.
- Kirtland Community College in Roscommon sponsors varsity teams in golf, cross country and most recently bowling, which was added in 2015.
NCMC won its first varsity sporting event Monday, topping Gogebic Community College 3-0 in esports.
Antonishen said NCMC submitted an application to join the NJCAA, completed an on-site campus visit and hopes the school gets approval next month. At that point, NCMC can officially offer scholarships and sign student-athletes to national letters-of-intent.
NCMC started a cross country club in 2019, later adding club skiing and hiring Antonishen in February of 2020 as athletic director. But — like so much else — the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down efforts to move the program forward. Esports currently is the only varsity sports offered.
If the department progresses as she hopes, Antonishen said the Timberwolves could compete in NJCAA postseason events in the 2023-24 school year. The NJCAA requires a one-year probationary period on postseason competition for emerging programs.
Antonishen, a 2003 Petoskey High School grad, played soccer at Northland College in Wisconsin. Since then, she’s served as head women’s soccer coach and compliance officer at Division 3 Elmira College in New York, worked at Alma College for three years, was Central Michigan University’s athletic liaison from 2018-19, then moved back to Petoskey as a recruiter at NCMC. She also was head coach of Northland’s women’s soccer team and an assistant on the women’s basketball team after graduating.
In order to meet Title IX obligations, NCMC must offer sports opportunities with similar percentages of female participation as the general student population, which Antonishen said is 60/40.
The Timberwolves currently roster 12 on the esports team and six on the cross country club squad. The ski team, which will remain a club, won’t be finalized until January.