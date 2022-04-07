PETOSKEY — Brady Ewing ended the season on a high note, so it’s not a big surprise the Petoskey big man caught some postseason attention as well.
Ewing averaged more than 25 points a game down the stretch as Petoskey won a district championship and made the regional finals.
That late push helped the 6-foot-7 forward earn a spot on the Associated Press' Division 1 varsity boys basketball All-State Second Team.
“I was really happy to be able to show out in the playoffs,” Ewing said. “I realized it was win or go home, and I had to do whatever to help my team get the W and move on.”
Ewing, who’s committed to play at Calvin University, scored 16 points in a 67-54 win over Marquette, 31 in a 48-42 district championship win against Traverse City Central, 22 in a 62-54 regional semifinal victory against Midland, and 32 in an 80-61 regional final setback against Grand Blanc.
“Brady has committed a lot of time to develop his game,” first-year Petoskey head coach Matt Tamm said. “He provided a lot of offensive production for our team, especially as we made it to the regional finals in the state tournament.”
The two-year starter and third-year varsity player plans to major in pre-law and political science at Calvin, where he’ll be joined by AAU teammates Brock Broderick of Traverse City Christian and Trevin Winkle of McBain Northern Michigan Christian. Both Broderick and Winkle made the All-State First Team in Division 4 earlier in the week.
Petoskey (17-8) finished tied for second with Traverse City West in the Big North Conference but topped both Central and West in districts. Cadillac tied with Central for the league lead, led by 6-foot-9 Cole Jenema, who made the All-State Second Team in Division 2 on Wednesday.
“We had some battles,” Ewing said of Jenema. “I think down in Cadillac, we both had 20-some points.”
Earning honorable mentions in D1 were Traverse City Central sophomore Anthony Ribel and senior Carson Bourdo as well as Traverse City West senior John O’Connor.
Chansey Willis Jr. helped Detroit King win its second straight Public School League championship, showing his ability to be a pass-first point guard and take over a game with his scoring.
Those skills led to him earning the Michigan Associated Press Division 1 Player of the Year honors in voting from a panel of sportswriters throughout the state.
Willis, who averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds, 9.5 assists and five steals, previously was named Mr. Basketball in March. He had a triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the PSL title game win over Detroit Western.
“Everybody says he’s a scorer, which he is, obviously, but he’s the best point guard in the state of Michigan, too,” King coach George Ward of Willis said. “I’ve been coaching in this city and this state for over 25 years. I haven’t seen too many people that can be the best point guard in the state and the best scorer like he can.”
Willis was joined on the First Team by Mr. Basketball runner-up Kyler Vanderjagt of Grand Rapids Northview and Mr. Basketball finalist Kareem Rozier of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.
Vanderjagt averaged 22.4 points and 4.6 rebounds to help lead his team to its first Final Four appearance in Northview. Rozier, who will play next year at Duquesne, was a four-year starting point guard for St. Mary’s. He averaged 16 points and eight assists to lead his team to a Catholic League title and state quarterfinal appearance.
Grand Blanc junior point guard R.J. Taylor and U-D Jesuit junior point guard Sonny Wilson were also first-team, All-State selections.
Taylor averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 assists, making 70 3-pointers. He scored 28 in a state championship game loss to Warren DeLaSalle, making 7 of 10 3-pointers to keep his team close.
Wilson averaged 18.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
The All-State team also includes: Warren DeLaSalle junior center Michael Sulaka, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s guard JaVaughn Hannah, Port Huron Northern junior Tyler Jamison, Flint Carman-Ainsworth’s Mehki Eillison and Saginaw Heritage sophomore Tyler Ode.
Sulaka averaged 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. He took his game to another level during the postseason by scoring 26 in a regional final win over Macomb Dakota, helping DeLaSalle upset Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in a quarterfinal and scoring 20 points in a state semifinal win over Grand Rapids Northview.
Hannah, who will play next year at Western Michigan, averaged 17 points. Jamison averaged 29 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, setting a school-record with 59 points in a win over Warren Cousino.
Ellison averaged 25.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while Ode averaged 24 points.
Gjon Djokaj led DeLaSalle to the Division 1 state championship, earning Coach of the Year honors.
“Our motto this year was BOOM, brothers on one mission,” said Djokaj after the state title game win. “I have the utmost confidence in these kids. They put in the work. We put in the time. We’ve got six players that returned who were here last year (state semifinal loss to Ann Arbor Huron), so we have the experience needed.”
