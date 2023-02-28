BOYNE FALLS — There’s a dynasty brewing in Petoskey after Monday’s performance in the Division 2 state finals at Boyne Mountain.
Over the years, the Petoskey ski team has won a plethora of state titles and is adding more to its collection. The boys team claimed first for its fourth straight after finishing with a combined score of 63.
The boys team has finished in the top two every year since 2015.
The girls team, with just four skiers, finished as runner-up, behind Notre Dame Prep (61), with a combined score of 87.
The girls haven’t finished in top three since 2020 — when they finished in third.
“It’s great to see the seniors be able to close that out with four state championships in a row,” Petoskey coach Ben Crockett said about the boys team.
Northmen senior Nolan Walkerdine finished first with a combined time of 1:10.87 in the boys slalom. Walkerdine said he couldn’t believe his team won again after experiencing an emotional roller coaster of a season.
The Northmen dealt with injuries that forced skiers to miss time, but it all came together for Petoskey once they competed in regionals.
“I’ve been working toward this for my entire life,” Walkerdine said on being a state champion.
Northmen senior Wyatt Mattson finished seventh in the slalom but noted that he grew up watching Petoskey win 10 straight state finals, and it was something he always wanted to do.
“When I was in eighth grade, we broke our winning streak,” Mattson said. “I felt like we had to avenge that because I was used to us winning. So to win four years in a row, this feels good.”
Petoskey senior Marley Spence earned an individual state medal after finishing first in giant slalom (1:14.91) and slalom. Spence finished seventh in 2021, but is excited to end her senior year as a state finalist.
“I cried,” Spence said when she found out she won. “I ran to my parents and shed a lot of tears. All the emotions you have coming in here, and it’s been building out for weeks. I’m shocked but happy.
Spence was one of the four skiers to help her team to a podium finish. Before the girls found out they were runner-up, Spence didn’t think they’d get a team win with just four skiers. But Petoskey defeated the odds.
“The fact that they all competed for all of their runs to be able to come away as state runner-up is incredible,” Crockett said. “It was a good day for both boys and girls.”
Petoskey senior Cassidy Whitener walked away with a third-place individual finish in the slalom with a combined time of 1:11.77 and eighth place in the giant slalom.
“I’ve never been top three in a state meet before, so to have it be my senior year and have it come now is exciting,” Whitener said. “I didn’t think this would happen, so it’s a surprise.”
Crockett has been coaching Petoskey for three seasons and has never experienced a loss in the state finals. Crockett realizes that it won’t last forever, but being undefeated in the state finals is something he’ll cherish.
He couldn’t help but smile and laugh when realizing he’s never lost in the state finals.
“I had a few tastes of defeat, but that’s just a testament to how strong the program is and how much it’s a part of our community,” Crockett said.
With another trophy on the shelf, Crockett credited this team for making it a fun season compared to his past seasons.
“It’s a year where the team gelled together, and they enjoyed themselves the most of all the years,” Crockett said. “Many of them are upperclassmen, and that sense of the end is coming — as every student does — as they get towards the end of their high school careers. They just seemed like they enjoy the experience as they’re moving through it.”
Cadillac’s senior Georgette Sake finished seconds behind Spence in the giant slalom with a combined time of 1:15.65. Cadillac’s girl’s team finished in third after multiple girls got placed in the top 10 for the giant slalom.
“I enjoyed my four years at Cadillac,” Sake said. “I don’t think of skiing as a sport. I think of it as a family. The ski community is so great and cool.”
With the Petoskey boy’s coming in first place, Notre Dame Prep (83) finished as the runner-up, and Great North Alpine (116) finished in third. Harbor Springs finished in fourth with a team score of 128.
