BROOKLYN, Mich. — The Big North Conference scored in a big way at Friday's opening day of the state cross country championships.
Led by the Petoskey girls, the BNC placed six teams in the top 20 Friday.
The Northmen ladies won the Division 2 state championship for the first time in school history and senior Emma Squires took home the individual state championship in a time of 17:54.56. Petoskey ended as runner-up in 2019 (and also 2002).
Squires won the D2 title by more than 23 seconds over runner-up Meghan Ford of Mason.
Fellow Northmen senior Cambrie Smith placed ninth in 19:01.69, while Cadillac senior Chloie Musta placed 13th in 19:07.84 to lead the fourth-place Vikings.
Traverse City Central's girls claimed runner-up honors in Division 1, led by junior Julia Flynn's third-place time of 17:59.18.
Central's boys took sixth, with senior Drew Seabase (15:46.41) and junior Luke Venhuizen (15:48.50) pacing the team by placing 13th and 18th, respectively.
Venhuizen led the Trojans to pre-regional and regional titles while Seabase sat out. The Trojans girls did the same with Flynn.
Flynn, Seabase and Venhuizen each earned all-state honors, the third time Seabase garnered such status in his prep career.
"Pretty big accomplishment, especially for us to have two all-staters in Division 1," TC Central boys coach Bryan Burns said. "Just a great finish for the boys and capped off a great season for them."
Traverse City West's boys placed 20th in Division 1 and Petoskey's boys occupied the 14th spot in Division 2.
Central girls coach Lisa Taylor was emotional after the races, as the Trojan girls came into the day ranked No. 1 in the state.
"We had a great season," Taylor said. "I felt sad for the kids that this happened. We had such a beautiful season. It was a winning season from so many other perspectives than bringing home a little bigger trophy."
Central senior Madilyn McLean placed 48th overall, with Kathleen Venhuizen 63rd and Ella Kirkwood 71st.
TC West had freshman Ava King place 55th and junior Elliott Smith in 86th.
The Trojan boys also placed Joe Muha 50th and Micah Bauer 56th, while TC West junior Isaac Stone claimed 53rd and sophomore Jonah Hochstetler took 67th.
Petoskey placed five girls in the top 36 to take the team title, with Noel Vanderwall 17th, Sarah Liederbach 28th and Caroline Farley 36th. Cadillac junior Kendall Schopieray placed 22nd and senior Gwen Phillips ended up 62nd.
The Northmen boys were led by junior Cooper Rokop's 57th-place finish, and Samuel Smith finished 105th.