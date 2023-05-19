TRAVERSE CITY — No one has more ties in the Big North Conference this season than Petoskey.
Petoskey (5-3-5, 3-1-5 Big North) sits in second place in the conference, despite knotting with almost every team. After Thursday’s 2-1 road win against Traverse City West (8-5-2,5-3-1 Big North), Petoskey coach Zach Jonker couldn’t be happier not to end in a tie.
“The margin has been thin for us. I’m happy for the girls because it’s an end to get a sweep off West, and it’s always an accomplishment,” Jonker said. “We’ve been on some wrong sides of games that we wish we had back, but we can also look back at the league and say we’ve accomplished a lot.”
Petoskey tied with Traverse City Central in both meetings but swept TC West to stay afloat in the Big North. First-year Titans head coach Ed Fantozzi has a different outlook on the conference.
“It can say that both teams are evenly matched,” Fantozzi said. “Some coaches would rather have a tie than a loss, but I don’t like tying.”
Both teams were evenly matched on TC West’s senior night as they honored their own “fab five” — seniors Onlaee Gustafson, Alessia Piombo, Ahna Campbell, Jenna Rawlin and Paula Liebmann.
“The fab five are great kids, but it’s tough for them because they’ve had three different coaches in the last four seasons,” Fantozzi said. “That’s not easy for them, but to see where they are now speaks volumes of them and their character.”
The fab five did what they could on the pitch as Petoskey sophomore Annika Gandhi drilled a free kick 20 yards out to push Petoskey out front with 18 minutes remaining in the second half.
“That was a perfect strike,” Jonker said. “When we drew the foul there, I told her to put it on the frame, and she perfectly placed it.”
Petoskey struck first in the first half with a goal from sophomore Abigail Wonnacott, assisted by Brynn Jonker. But TC West had answers.
The Titans applied all the pressure on Petoskey in the first half. The defense from the Titans made it difficult for Petoskey to get any sort of rhythm going.
Petoskey played the same way, as the hands of goalkeeper Clara Mailloux, who was in net in place of the injured Sadie Corey, wasn’t letting anything get by her.
Petoskey’s young core didn’t quit after Campbell was awarded a penalty kick in the first half to even the score. After completing the penalty kick on the first try, she was asked to redo the kick and scored in the same spot.
As the game progressed, the efforts from Petoskey grew. Jonker noted he loved the way the girls played because, in the past, they had trouble closing games.
“We’ve learned from that, and it’s been a process, but it’s a great group of kids,” Jonker said. “I’m excited for the girls, and I hope this builds some momentum heading into districts.”
Petoskey is feeling themselves with one game remaining against Alpena. Both teams know who their district opponent is, but neither is ready to look ahead.
“So a couple of games on the weekend will be good for that, but the reality is we are going to have to take it one game at a time,” Fantozzi said. “Our first game is against Midland Dow, and I’ll take a look over the weekend on how they play and see what they do. During the week, we’ll put something together and might even use it in our game against Cadillac — which now becomes a training ground.”
Fantozzi was pleased with how his team played for 80 minutes but wasn’t worried about trying to capture a conference title because he knows it won’t matter once playoffs begin.
“The reality of this game means nothing, but when you win a district title or a regional title, those things have a little more weight to them, in my opinion,” Fantozzi said.
Jonker believes the district bracket is wide open for anyone to win.
“Between us, Gaylord, Mount Pleasant and Bay City Western, there are a lot of teams there that can get it,” Jonker said. “We got a tough draw against Mount Pleasant, but we’ll be okay.”
Petoskey’s remaining game is at Alpena on Tuesday before traveling to Mount Pleasant on Thursday.
TC West has two games this weekend against Rochester and Romeo before closing their conference play against Cadillac on Tuesday.
