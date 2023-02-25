TRAVERSE CITY — Petoskey spent a little extra time in practice Tuesday working on free throws.
The result was a Big North Conference championship.
The girls basketball team drilled shots from the line with regularity and accuracy Friday night, giving Petoskey a 58-47 victory at TC Central that’s the final regular-season game for both squads and gives PHS the Big North crown for a second straight season.
In a last-game showdown between the top two BNC teams, Petoskey knocked down 29 of 35 from the line as a team, an almost 83-percent clip a few days after making just over 50 percent in a 36-20 loss to Sault Ste. Marie.
“We had a practice where we literally shot 50 free throws and then we watched some film,” PHS senior Caroline Guy said. “Having that practice before this game was huge for us.”
Guy swished all four free throws with 2:29 remaining after a Traverse City Central technical foul that put Petoskey in a commanding 50-34 lead.
Tuesday’s charity-line practice came as Petoskey had only half the gym to work with because of ongoing construction.
“We were pretty inspired and playing a good team,” Petoskey head coach Bryan Shaw said. “I respect Jen (Dutmers) and her team a lot and it’s just a big win for our girls. They knew we would have to play really well tonight.”
Guy led Petoskey with 23 points, five steals, three blocks and four rebounds, making 10 of 12 from the line. Grayson Guy scored 16 with three assists and knocked down seven of eight from the stripe. Eva Guy contributed seven points, going 5-for-6 at the line. Caitlyn Matelski scored six and she and Hope Wegmann each grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Petoskey (14-8, 9-1 Big North) reeled off six straight BNC wins after a setback to TC West on Jan. 17, including avenging that loss to the Titans.
TC Central (16-6, 8-2 Big North) hadn’t dropped a game in BNC play since a 53-42 loss Jan. 20 at Petoskey. The Trojans were seeking their first BNC crown since the 2016-17 season.
Petoskey won its third BNC title in six seasons after Cadillac won three in a row from 2019-21, sandwiched by Petoskey crowns.
TC Central’s Halli Warner made a little history of her own. She finished with 11 points and four assists, hitting three 3-pointers on the night to give her 23 in BNC play this year, a single-season league record.
“For that I have to thank my mom for always rebounding for me,” Warner said. “I don’t know how many hours we spent in the East Middle School gym, just shooting and shooting and shooting. And my dad and my brother Kadyn for always just being in the gym with me forever.”
Cate Heehuis had a big night for Central, scoring 22 to go with eight rebounds and three steals. She was also stead from the line, hitting 10 of 12. Sophie Simon pitched in six points and seven rebounds, Lucia France scored five to go with nine boards and a block and Jakiah Brumfield had three steals.
Petoskey and Central could meet again if they both advance to the district finals.
The Trojans draw the winner of TC West (5-16) and Gaylord (12-9) with a finals spot on the line, while PHS has to travel to Marquette (9-12) for the first round Monday and would get the winner of Sault Ste. Marie (17-2) and Alpena (8-13) in the semifinals.
Central generated multiple turnovers and cashed those in for fast-break points in the first half, leading 21-16 at the intermission.
“It’s hard to sustain for a full 32 minutes,” Dutmers said. “But they forced some really nice turnovers and capitalized on them.”
Petoskey also adjusted at halftime. With the game back to a more half-court contest in the second half, Petoskey’s length and defense took its toll, and PHS took a 25-24 lead on Wegmann’s jumper midway through the third. Back-to-back Matelski buckets gave Petoskey a 29-28 lead with 1:10 left in the third and it wouldn’t trail again after that point.
“We adjusted and brought a pressure relief to half court and that helped a lot,” Shaw said. We have Kenzie and Grayson that can come up and help with the ball handling and help Hope, Eva and Carol.”
Caroline Guy buried back-to-back jumpers and a pair of free throws for a 39-31 lead 2:36 into the final quarter and Petoskey would lead by as much as 16 when Guy hit four straight from the stripe.
