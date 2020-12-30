TRAVERSE CITY — Led by Petoskey with eight, a total of 58 area student-athletes earned selection to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association's academic all-state teams.
Seniors with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher are eligible for the honor.
Petoskey led all northwest Lower Michigan schools with eight players on the team, including Ty Slater, Ian Piehl, Patrick Leavy, Jason Beaudoin, Charlie Ramirez, Gabe Lewis and AJ Goodwin.
Benzie Central and Boyne City each put a half dozen on the team, with Benzie contributing Dylan Bates, Chris Dunlop, Seth Wilkinson, Grant Hackbarth, Sam Ross and Cole Skiver and Boyne chipping in Josh Robinson, Aidan Brehm, Sean Little, Ty Mott, Ally Herrick and Thomas Bunker.
Traverse City Central, TC St. Francis and Grayling each had five selections.
The Trojans put Mac Chung, Ryan Royston, Luke Linder, Tylor McCoon and Eli VanVynckt on the team, and the Gladiators landing Casey Donahue, Owen Mueller, Jimmy Muzljakovich, Aidan Schmuckal and Anthony Piedmonte on the squad. Grayling's Noah Abney, Anthony Harrington, Reid Cvitkovich, Derek Long and Andrew Kanary also studied their way into a selection.
Glen Lake and Charlevoix drew four choices each, with the Lakers placing Max Dilley, Justin Bonzelet, Henry Lerchen and Jon Popp on there, and the Rayders getting Luke Snyder, Ethan Putman, Phillip Sterrett and Jack Kita. Lake City also earned four selections, with Hunter Bisballe, Devan Jorgensen, Ellian Schichtel and Gabe Vasicek.
Manistee and Gaylord each landed three on the team, with the Blue Devils seeing Corey Deer, Quinn Schultz and Spencer Oppermann on there, and the Chippewas getting Keelan Eskridge, Matthew Blevins and Nick Weaver on the team.
Rounding out the area's selections were Mesick's Gabe Parrish and Nick Spencer, Onekama's Ben Falk and Collin Guzikowski and Johannesburg-Lewiston's Ezekiel Lindbert and Sheldon Huff.