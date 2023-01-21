PETOSKEY — Petoskey gets a big reward for moving into a tie for first place in the Big North Conference.
After Friday’s 53-40 home victory against Traverse City Central, the girls basketball team should get their locker room back by the time they host a game again.
Petoskey’s locker rooms are off limits right now because they’re right under the new weight room being added adjacent to the gymnasium. So for the time being, teams use other rooms off the gym as makeshift locker rooms.
The girls team uses what was a large storage closet that has two wooden benches along one side and a leather loveseat on the other.
“Oh my gosh, it’s funny,” said Petoskey senior guard Hope Wegmann. “This closet is so small, but we’re supposed to be getting our locker rooms next week, which is really exciting.”
In the meantime, Petoskey’s girls hit the road for four straight games and don’t play at home again until Feb. 10 against Alpena.
Meanwhile, Central’s girls used a blocked-off hallway for a locker room.
“This win is great for us,” Wegmann said. “TC Central, we feuded with last season. We’re two really competitive teams, so winning this is great. Now we have to get ready for the next one.”
Petoskey (8-6, 4-1 BNC) resumes league play Thursday at TC West (3-10, 2-3) in a three-way tie in the loss column with the Trojans and Gaylord. TC Central (9-2, 2-1 BNC) travels Tuesday to Gaylord (9-5, 3-1), the other team with only one league loss.
“That’s a big win, bouncing back from Tuesday,” Petoskey head coach Bryan Shaw said of losing Tuesday to West. “That’s a good Traverse City Central team. We’ve watched almost all their games scouting them, and they’ve really been playing good basketball. We matched them tonight playing good basketball ourselves.”
Central led 14-13 after one quarter, with Halli Warner knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and another jumper for eight points. Petoskey’s first six points came at the free throw line and didn’t hit a field goal for the first 6:51.
“Knocking down our turnovers was key,” Shaw said. “We’ve been turning the ball over too much. We tried to shorten our passes, play off two feet. The girls did a good job of that tonight and we made our free throws, that helps. Giving them extra possessions wouldn’t work tonight and we did a good job of that.”
Petoskey knocked down 13-of-17 from the line, while Central hit 4-of-10.
“We were really aggressive,” Wegmann said. “We’ve struggled on the boards, and it was nice to see us come back and get out of our shell and go after those. Once we started doing that, we clicked and started fueling each other.”
“TC West, we lost to them earlier in the week,” Wegmann said. “We didn’t come out ready to play. Now we’ve got that idea that if we don’t come out ready to play, we’re not going to be the defending champ of the conference.”
Petoskey posted a 14-7 record and 8-2 BNC mark to win the league last year. The team’s height and length were on display Friday, led by 6-foot-1 Grayson Guy, 6-foot Caroline Guy, 5-11 Lia Trudeau and 5-10 Caitlyn Matelski.
“We have so many chit-chats about our length, and how awesome we are on defense,” Wegmann said. “Defense is so much fun and just as important. It’s so much fun to get those tips and those turnovers and just frustrate other teams.”
Petoskey held Central to six points in the second quarter and seven in the third to lead 35-27 before the Trojans got going again for 13 in the fourth.
Petoskey spread its scoring around, with Caroline Guy scoring 14, Trudeau adding eight, Kenzie Bromley seven, Grayson Guy and Matelski six each, Eva Guy five, Wegmann four and Haidyn Wegmann three.
Warner led the Trojans with 12, followed by nine from Catelyn Heethuis, Lucia France and Jakiah Brumfield with seven each and Sophia Simon scoring five.
