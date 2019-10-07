Petoskey girls X-C moves up to No. 1 ranking in D2

CROSS COUNTRY

State rankings

MichiganCrossCountry.com Rankings

Super 10 Boys (school - division)

1. Brighton - D1

2. Romeo - D1

3. Fremont - D2

4. Dexter - D1

5. Saline - D1

6. Clarkston - D1

7. Otsego - D2

8. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1

9. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

10. Zeeland West

Super 10 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

2. Petoskey - D2

3. East Grand Rapids - D2

4. Northville - D1

5. Traverse City Central - D1

6. Saline - D1

7. Hart - D3

8. Salem - D1

9. Brighton - D1

10. Plymouth - D1

Division 1 Boys

1. Brighton

2. Romeo

3. Dexter

4. Saline

5. Clarkston

6. Ann Arbor Skyline

7. Ann Arbor Pioneer

8. Zeeland West

9. Caledonia

10. Salem

11. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

12. Pinckney

13. Plymouth

14. Hartland

15. Traverse City Central

Honorable mention: Northville, Cedar Springs, Hudsonville.

Division 1 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Northville

3. Traverse City Central

4. Saline

5. Salem

6. Brighton

7. Plymouth

8. Bay City Western

9. Temperance Bedford

10. Caledonia

11. Holland West Ottawa

12. Troy

13. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

14. Romeo

15. Rockford

Honorable mention: Okemos, Clarkston.

Division 2 Boys

1. Fremont

2. Otsego

3. Chelsea

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Haslett

6. Dearborn Divine Child

7. St. Johns

8. Yale

9. East Grand Rapids

10. St. Clair

11. Holland Christian

12. Sparta

13. Lansing Catholic

14. Flint Powers Catholic

15. Allendale

Honorable mention: Ada Forest Hills Eastern, Berrien Springs.

Division 2 Girls

1. Petoskey

2. East Grand Rapids

3. Frankenmuth

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Cadillac

6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

7. Tecumseh

8. Dearborn Divine Child

9. Plainwell

10. Otsego

10. St. Johns

12. Mason

13. Spring Lake

14. Freeland

15. Holland Christian

Honorable mention: Allendale, Flint Powers.

Division 3 Boys

1. Hanover Horton

2. Charlevoix

3. Grandville Calvin Christian

4. Saugatuck

5. Traverse City St Francis

6. Pewamo Westphalia

7. Benzie Central

8. Hart

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

10. Shepherd

11. Caro

12. St Louis

13. Harbor Springs

14. Leslie

15. Bloomingdale

Honorable mention: Parchment.

Division 3 Girls

1. Hart

2. Shepherd

3. Benzie Central

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. Ithaca

6. Traverse City St Francis

7. Pewamo Westphalia

8. McBain

9. Clare

10. St Louis

10. Charlevoix

12. Boyne City

13. Harbor Springs

14. Saugatuck

15. Kent City

Honorable mention: Reese.

Division 4 Boys

1. Breckenridge

2. East Jordan

3. Unionville Sebewaing

4. Wyoming Potter's House

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

6. Carson City Crystal

7. Concord

8. Petoskey St. Michael Academy

9. Bridgman

10. Muskegon WMC

11. Mayville

12. Dansville

13. Deckerville

14. Hillsdale Academy

15. Montabella

Honorable mention: Morrice, Saranac, Mason County Eastern, Webberville.

Division 4 Girls

1. Bridgman

2. Kalamazoo Christian

3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

4. Adrian Lenawee Christian

5. Hillsdale Academy

6. Pittsford

7. Hudson

8. Battle Creek St. Philip

9. Muskegon WMC

10. East Jordan

10. Allen Park Cabrini

12. Fowler

13. Johannesburg Lewiston

14. Carson City Crystal

15. Harbor Beach

Tags

Recommended for you