MichiganCrossCountry.com Rankings
Super 10 Boys (school - division)
1. Brighton - D1
2. Romeo - D1
3. Fremont - D2
4. Dexter - D1
5. Saline - D1
6. Clarkston - D1
7. Otsego - D2
8. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1
9. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
10. Zeeland West
Super 10 Girls
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
2. Petoskey - D2
3. East Grand Rapids - D2
4. Northville - D1
5. Traverse City Central - D1
6. Saline - D1
7. Hart - D3
8. Salem - D1
9. Brighton - D1
10. Plymouth - D1
Division 1 Boys
1. Brighton
2. Romeo
3. Dexter
4. Saline
5. Clarkston
6. Ann Arbor Skyline
7. Ann Arbor Pioneer
8. Zeeland West
9. Caledonia
10. Salem
11. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
12. Pinckney
13. Plymouth
14. Hartland
15. Traverse City Central
Honorable mention: Northville, Cedar Springs, Hudsonville.
Division 1 Girls
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Northville
3. Traverse City Central
4. Saline
5. Salem
6. Brighton
7. Plymouth
8. Bay City Western
9. Temperance Bedford
10. Caledonia
11. Holland West Ottawa
12. Troy
13. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
14. Romeo
15. Rockford
Honorable mention: Okemos, Clarkston.
Division 2 Boys
1. Fremont
2. Otsego
3. Chelsea
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Haslett
6. Dearborn Divine Child
7. St. Johns
8. Yale
9. East Grand Rapids
10. St. Clair
11. Holland Christian
12. Sparta
13. Lansing Catholic
14. Flint Powers Catholic
15. Allendale
Honorable mention: Ada Forest Hills Eastern, Berrien Springs.
Division 2 Girls
1. Petoskey
2. East Grand Rapids
3. Frankenmuth
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Cadillac
6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
7. Tecumseh
8. Dearborn Divine Child
9. Plainwell
10. Otsego
10. St. Johns
12. Mason
13. Spring Lake
14. Freeland
15. Holland Christian
Honorable mention: Allendale, Flint Powers.
Division 3 Boys
1. Hanover Horton
2. Charlevoix
3. Grandville Calvin Christian
4. Saugatuck
5. Traverse City St Francis
6. Pewamo Westphalia
7. Benzie Central
8. Hart
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
10. Shepherd
11. Caro
12. St Louis
13. Harbor Springs
14. Leslie
15. Bloomingdale
Honorable mention: Parchment.
Division 3 Girls
1. Hart
2. Shepherd
3. Benzie Central
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Ithaca
6. Traverse City St Francis
7. Pewamo Westphalia
8. McBain
9. Clare
10. St Louis
10. Charlevoix
12. Boyne City
13. Harbor Springs
14. Saugatuck
15. Kent City
Honorable mention: Reese.
Division 4 Boys
1. Breckenridge
2. East Jordan
3. Unionville Sebewaing
4. Wyoming Potter's House
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
6. Carson City Crystal
7. Concord
8. Petoskey St. Michael Academy
9. Bridgman
10. Muskegon WMC
11. Mayville
12. Dansville
13. Deckerville
14. Hillsdale Academy
15. Montabella
Honorable mention: Morrice, Saranac, Mason County Eastern, Webberville.
Division 4 Girls
1. Bridgman
2. Kalamazoo Christian
3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
4. Adrian Lenawee Christian
5. Hillsdale Academy
6. Pittsford
7. Hudson
8. Battle Creek St. Philip
9. Muskegon WMC
10. East Jordan
10. Allen Park Cabrini
12. Fowler
13. Johannesburg Lewiston
14. Carson City Crystal
15. Harbor Beach
