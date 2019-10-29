Week 8 MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
Super 10 Boys (school - division)
1. Brighton - D1
2. Fremont - D2
3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - D1
4. Clarkston - D1
5. Romeo - D1
6. Detroit Catholic Central - D1
7. Dexter - D1
8. Otsego - D2
9. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
10. Saline - D1
Super 10 Girls (school - division)
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
2. Petoskey - D2
3. East Grand Rapids - D2
4. Traverse City Central - D1
5. Hart - D3
6. Northville - D1
7. Holland West Ottawa - D1
8. Saline - D1
9. Brighton - D1
10. Troy - D1
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Brighton - R4
2. Dexter - R4
3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9
4. Romeo - R9
5. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5
6. Clarkston - R7
7. Saline - R5
8. Detroit Catholic Central - R6
9. Traverse City Central - R1
10. Ann Arbor Skyline - R4
11. Caledonia - R3
12. Plymouth - R6
13. Zeeland West - R3
14. Hartland - R7
15. Rockford - R1
H.M. Cedar Springs - R1
H.M. Northville - R6
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5
2. Traverse City Central - R1
3. Northville - R6
4. Brighton - R4
5. Saline - R5
6. Plymouth - R6
7. Troy - R8
8. Salem - R6
9. Bay City Western - R2
10. Holland West Ottawa - R3
11. Temperance Bedford - R5
12. Romeo - R9
13. Rockford - R1
14. Birmingham Seaholm - R8
15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern - R1
H.M Bloomfield Hills - R7
H.M. Caledonia - R3
LP Division 2 Boys
1. Fremont - R10
2. Otsego - R12
3. Haslett - R14
4. Chelsea - R18
5. Grand Rapids Christian - R11
6. Dearborn Divine Child - R18
7. St Johns - R14
8. Sparta - R10
9. Yale - R17
10. East Grand Rapids - R14
11. Holland Christian - R12
12. Petoskey - R10
13. St Clair - R17
14. Battle Creek Harper Creek - R13
15. Marshall - R13
LP Division 2 Girls
1. Petoskey - R10
2. East Grand Rapids - R14
3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R14
4. Cadillac - R10
5. Grand Rapids Christian - R11
6. Frankenmuth - R15
7. Plainwell - R13
8. Tecumseh - R18
9. Otsego - R12
10. Spring Lake - R11
10. St Johns - R14
12. Freeland - R15
13. Dearborn Divine Child - R18
14. Warren Regina - R17
15. Coldwater - R13
H.M. Mason - R14
LP Division 3 Boys
1. Hanover Horton - R23
2. Charlevoix - R19
3. Hart - R20
4. Traverse City St Francis - R19
5. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21
6. Saugatuck - R22
7. Benzie Central - R20
8. Pewamo Westphalia - R24
9. St Louis - R24
10. Harbor Springs - R19
11. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21
12. Caro - R25
13. Shepherd - R25
14. Montrose - R24
15. Bloomingdale - R22
LP Division 3 Girls
1. Hart - R20
2. Benzie Central - R20
3. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21
4. Shepherd - R25
5. Pewamo Westphalia - R24
6. Traverse City St Francis - R19
7. Ithaca - R24
8. McBain - R20
9. St Louis - R24
10. Clare - R25
10. Charlevoix - R19
12. Harbor Springs - R19
13. Reese - R25
14. Kent City - R21
15. Byron - R26
H.M. Galesburg Augusta - R22
H.M. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21
LP Division 4 Boys
1. Breckenridge - R35
2. East Jordan - R28
3. Unionville Sebewaing - R35
4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30
5. Carson City Crystal - R30
6. Petoskey St Michael Academy - R28
7. Wyoming Potter's House Christian - R31
8. Concord - R34
9. Dansville - R33
10. Mason County Eastern - R29
11. Bridgman - R31
12. Webberville - R33
13. Morrice - R33
14. Deckerville - R35
15. Beal City - R30
LP Division 4 Girls
1. Bridgman - R31
2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30
3. Hillsdale Academy - R34
4. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34
5. Kalamazoo Christian - R32
6. Hudson - R34
7. East Jordan - R28
8. Fowler - R33
9. Clarkston Everest Collegiate - R36
10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian - R31
10. Johannesburg Lewiston - R28
12. Battle Creek St Philip - R32
13. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic - R36
14. Allen Park Cabrini - R36
15. Pittsford - R34
H.M. Carson City Crystal - R30
H.M. Harbor Beach - R35
