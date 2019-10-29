Week 8 X-C Rankings

Week 8 MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

Super 10 Boys (school - division)

1. Brighton - D1

2. Fremont - D2

3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - D1

4. Clarkston - D1

5. Romeo - D1

6. Detroit Catholic Central - D1

7. Dexter - D1

8. Otsego - D2

9. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

10. Saline - D1

Super 10 Girls (school - division)

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

2. Petoskey - D2

3. East Grand Rapids - D2

4. Traverse City Central - D1

5. Hart - D3

6. Northville - D1

7. Holland West Ottawa - D1

8. Saline - D1

9. Brighton - D1

10. Troy - D1

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Brighton - R4

2. Dexter - R4

3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9

4. Romeo - R9

5. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5

6. Clarkston - R7

7. Saline - R5

8. Detroit Catholic Central - R6

9. Traverse City Central - R1

10. Ann Arbor Skyline - R4

11. Caledonia - R3

12. Plymouth - R6

13. Zeeland West - R3

14. Hartland - R7

15. Rockford - R1

H.M. Cedar Springs - R1

H.M. Northville - R6

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5

2. Traverse City Central - R1

3. Northville - R6

4. Brighton - R4

5. Saline - R5

6. Plymouth - R6

7. Troy - R8

8. Salem - R6

9. Bay City Western - R2

10. Holland West Ottawa - R3

11. Temperance Bedford - R5

12. Romeo - R9

13. Rockford - R1

14. Birmingham Seaholm - R8

15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern - R1

H.M Bloomfield Hills - R7

H.M. Caledonia - R3

LP Division 2 Boys

1. Fremont - R10

2. Otsego - R12

3. Haslett - R14

4. Chelsea - R18

5. Grand Rapids Christian - R11

6. Dearborn Divine Child - R18

7. St Johns - R14

8. Sparta - R10

9. Yale - R17

10. East Grand Rapids - R14

11. Holland Christian - R12

12. Petoskey - R10

13. St Clair - R17

14. Battle Creek Harper Creek - R13

15. Marshall - R13

LP Division 2 Girls

1. Petoskey - R10

2. East Grand Rapids - R14

3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R14

4. Cadillac - R10

5. Grand Rapids Christian - R11

6. Frankenmuth - R15

7. Plainwell - R13

8. Tecumseh - R18

9. Otsego - R12

10. Spring Lake - R11

10. St Johns - R14

12. Freeland - R15

13. Dearborn Divine Child - R18

14. Warren Regina  - R17

15. Coldwater - R13

H.M. Mason - R14

LP Division 3 Boys

1. Hanover Horton - R23

2. Charlevoix - R19

3. Hart - R20

4. Traverse City St Francis - R19

5. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21

6. Saugatuck - R22

7. Benzie Central - R20

8. Pewamo Westphalia - R24

9. St Louis - R24

10. Harbor Springs - R19

11. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21

12. Caro - R25

13. Shepherd - R25

14. Montrose - R24

15. Bloomingdale - R22

LP Division 3 Girls

1. Hart - R20

2. Benzie Central - R20

3. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21

4. Shepherd - R25

5. Pewamo Westphalia - R24

6. Traverse City St Francis - R19

7. Ithaca - R24

8. McBain - R20

9. St Louis - R24

10. Clare - R25

10. Charlevoix - R19

12. Harbor Springs - R19

13. Reese - R25

14. Kent City - R21

15. Byron - R26

H.M. Galesburg Augusta - R22

H.M. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21

LP Division 4 Boys

1. Breckenridge - R35

2. East Jordan - R28

3. Unionville Sebewaing - R35

4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30

5. Carson City Crystal - R30

6. Petoskey St Michael Academy - R28

7. Wyoming Potter's House Christian - R31

8. Concord - R34

9. Dansville - R33

10. Mason County Eastern - R29

11. Bridgman - R31

12. Webberville - R33

13. Morrice - R33

14. Deckerville - R35

15. Beal City - R30

LP Division 4 Girls

1. Bridgman - R31

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30

3. Hillsdale Academy - R34

4. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34

5. Kalamazoo Christian - R32

6. Hudson - R34

7. East Jordan - R28

8. Fowler - R33

9. Clarkston Everest Collegiate  - R36

10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian - R31

10. Johannesburg Lewiston - R28

12. Battle Creek St Philip - R32

13. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic - R36

14. Allen Park Cabrini - R36

15. Pittsford - R34

H.M. Carson City Crystal - R30

H.M. Harbor Beach - R35

