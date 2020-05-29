TRAVERSE CITY — The TC Patriot Game will have a little different flavor this year.
Student Senators from Traverse City Central and Traverse City West announced a plan to include a special Salute to Service for front-line workers and educators and to recognize the community-wide response efforts to COVID-19.
The game will still feature its tradition of honoring Veterans, active duty military, and first responders, but will not have a fundraising aspect this year. Previously, the Patriot Game raised money through T-shirt sales to donate to various charities helping veterans.
“We felt as a committee this isn’t really the right time to fundraise our community when we definitely have people who have hardships and job loss and businesses are struggling because of COVID,” TC Central athletic director Zac Stevenson said.
The contest between TC Central and TC West is slated for Sept. 18 at Thirlby Field this year, provided the football seasons starts on time.
T-shirts will still be available for purchase at cost — red for those supporting TC Central and blue for West fans. Shirt sales will begin at both schools the first day of school, scheduled for Sept. 8. The public will be able to purchase the shirts online, and possibly other locations, to be announced closer to the sale date.
In the event spectators are unable to attend the game this year because of state or Michigan High School Athletic Association guidance, Senators from both schools will have an alternative plan to remember fallen heroes and celebrate veterans and those who continue to serve.
