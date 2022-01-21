TRAVERSE CITY — Bryant Wilson is a self-proclaimed “track nerd.”
The new head coach for the Traverse City Central High School boys track team said he loves to “nerd out over some track.”
“The only other people who can really relate are the other self-proclaimed nerds of the sport,” Wilson said. “I love it. Let’s go talk about the Olympic trials from 2008 and ‘12 and ‘16. It’s fun.”
Wilson replaces coaching legend John Lober. Lober coached track for 57 years, including serving as head coach at Traverse City Central for the last 44 seasons — winning 136 invitational titles, 21 league crowns, 11 Division 1 regional championships and the 1992 Class A state championship.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous, but I think being nervous is a good thing,” Wilson said. “When you have someone who has been around as long and has been as successful and is known around the state and the Midwest like John, those are big shoes to fill.”
Wilson said he’s fortunate he doesn’t have to fill them completely, right away.
“There’s a lot to learn still,” Wilson said. “We’re going to look at this as a good transition year and — to be cheesy — pass the baton. But it’s not like John will ever be done, and I mean that in the best way.”
Lober said he wants to still keep team records, help out coaches from any school and do private lessons.
“I don’t ever picture myself stopping doing this,” Lober said last year. “I want to take everything I know and pass it on without being a pain in the butt.”
Wilson has a rich history as both a track and field athlete and coach.
As a competitor, Wilson was a four-time NCAA Division II National Champion and two-time U.S. National Championships qualifier in the pole vault at Grand Valley State, where he swept the indoor and outdoor pole vault national titles in 2007 and in 2008. He was also an eight-time All-American and a two-time U.S. Championships qualifier. He remains the program record holder in both the indoor and outdoor pole vault.
Wilson spent eight years with track and field at Central Michigan University and served as the women’s track and field associate head coach since 2019. He was named the 2019 Mid-American Conference Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year at both the league indoor and outdoor championships. That same year, Wilson helped lead the CMU women to victory at the Mid-American Conference Indoor Championships and a second-place finish at the league outdoor championships. He was also inducted into the United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
TC Central Athletic Director Justin Thorington said Wilson is a “great fit.”
“He lives and breathes coaching and lives and breaths track and field,” Thorington said. “When you think about replacing a guy like John Lober, it’s got to be a great hire.”
Lober announced his retirement last June, stepping down following the 2020-21 track and field season.
A key part of replacing Lober, Thorington said, was finding someone who could step into the role and maintain the “tradition of excellence” of the Trojan track program. Thorington said Wilson knows the ins and outs of track and is also “at the cutting edge of track and field and someone who knows the latest and greatest and most effective practices.”
“It’ll be different for a lot of people and an adjustment to have a new face leading that program, but it’s so exciting to think about what Bryant and his experience brings to the table,” Thorington said. “Bryant could be the guy that helps us take another great step in the right direction and how we can continue to build.”
Wilson has a soon-to-be 1-year-old daughter with his wife who works as a speech therapist at Central High School and Courtade Elementary. He is looking forward to becoming part of the community here in Traverse City.
“We want to raise a family and be here for a long time,” Wilson said. “We really value being part of the program and the town.”
