BENZONIA — Emma Squires couldn’t wait for Friday’s Pete Moss Invitational.
Her parents could tell.
“We were so happy,” Squires said. “My parents kept saying that I’ve been running around the house, skipping around, trying to pack early. I’m so excited. We counted, and it’s been six months since our last race in indoor track. We’re just excited to finally get to race again.”
The Petoskey senior used that pent-up anticipation to win the first day of the 54-team event sprawling over two days at Benzie Central.
The huge cross country invitational split up teams into eight sessions — three Friday and five Saturday — in order to distance teams as much as possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Benzie changed its course to start on the junior varsity baseball field with seven lanes marked with small flags to keep teams in their own lanes for the race’s first 200 meters, before they could intermingle with other teams.
Friday’s six races — three each for boys and girls — ended right at the Benzie parking lot, where team buses and vans ringed an otherwise empty lot. Other school buses queued up in the school’s other parking lot, waiting for the previous session’s schools to leave before being allowed to move into the main lot, which was a ringed with 15 port-a-johns. Runners finished the race and were directed almost immediately to their team vehicle.
It’s the first cross-country meet in the northern Lower Peninsula, according to athletic.net, and the Pete Moss meant more than a simple running race.
It set the bar for holding large-scale meets in the days of the coronavirus.
“This is the MHSAA’s test case,” said Don Passenger of Michiana Timing, which handled times for the event.
Passenger said his company has timed about a half dozen meet so far this season, but all with seven teams or less.
The first race started 20 minutes late, following a 30-minute delay from the last audible thunderclap.
“I wonder what would happen if we had all the teams here (run at the same time), but it is what it is,” Squires said. “The rain helped the heat I think, so I’m pretty happy with the rain as long as it didn’t thunder.”
Ten girls cracked the 20-minute mark Friday, and nine of those came from the day’s first race, run in a steady sprinkle.
Squires broke into the 17s with a personal-best time of 17:46.92, edging out teammate Cambrie Smith by 23 seconds. The Northmen took four of the top six spots and go into Saturday’s final day leading the team standings. Sarah Liederbach (18:49.07) placed fourth and Noel Vanderwall (19:19.94) sixth. Frankenmuth owned the rest of the top-seven spots and goes into Saturday second in the team standings.
“It’s great to be out racing. They did a great job organizationally and sticking to the current MHSAA rules and keeping the kids safe,” Petoskey head coach Dave Farley said. “It was great. It’s a little surreal when you have 20 people on a cross country course spectating, but it was still great.”
Hundreds watched the race on a live stream at www.freetracklive.com.
Petoskey has state-title aspirations, especially on the girls side. With four Northmen female runners clocking in at under 20 minutes, the team looks like a formidable foe if the postseason happens. The MHSAA is currently counting on fall postseason tournaments, but hasn’t released any specific plans.
“Well, if we have a state meet, we’d like to finally beat East Grand Rapids and get the top, get that championship,” Squires said. “We’ve been we’ve been trying to get there the past two years, so we’re working together trying to get there.”
Manton junior Molly Harding won the second girls session Friday, holding off teammate Chloe Colton by seven seconds to win in 20:47.56. Grand Traverse Academy’s Petra Foote took fourth (23:44.42), Lake City’s Rylee Cohoon fifth (23:44.97), Central Lake’s Journey Hutchins eighth, Manton’s Madison Morris ninth and GTA’s Katelynn Dix and Alleah Dix seventh and 10th.
Glen Lake junior Makenna Scott won the third session by 1:17 over teammate Ruby Hogan. Scott’s 19:57.97 was the only sub-20-minute time outside of the first session, and placed her ninth overall heading in Saturday’s races. Other area top-10 finishers included Johanesburg-Lewiston sophomore Adelaida Gascho (third), Brethren senior Alexis Tracy (fourth), Frankfort junior Taylor Myers (sixth), Joburg sophomore Natalie Zochowski (eighth), Brethren junior Abigail Kissling (ninth) and Joburg sophomore Gloria House (10th).
St. Clair’s Jack Pennewell leads the overall race after winning the first sessions with a blazing 15:48.52, 42 seconds ahead of the next best time out of 130 runners Friday. Pennewell’s teammate Andrew Parr is second at 16:30.59 as the first boys session — run without cooling rain showers — posted 11 of the day’s top 12 times.
Petoskey junior Cooper Rokop sits atop all local runners with a 16:39.82 time. The Northmen placed seven runners in the top 30, led by Rokop, senior Gavin Dyer (ninth), freshman Brady Odenbach (17th) and freshman Shane Izzard (18th).
“I was 10 seconds short of my PR last year,” Rokop said. “I was expecting to at least get a PR this race, especially since Benzie is one of the flattest courses you’re ever going to run.”
Manton’s Noah Morrow (17:02.93) won the second boys session by just over a minute over Lake City’s Shane Nutt. Morrow sits at eighth overall. Fellow Rangers Jonathan Traxler (third) and Nolan Moffit (seventh) placed in the top 10, while Mesick had Grant Fleis and Frankie Simerson in fourth and fifth and Suttons Bay’s Gabe Suitor finished sixth.
Mason County Eastern claimed the top three spots in the final boys race, with Nate Wing winning in 17:33.29. Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Jacob Wartenberg took fourth, Malaki Gascho 7th and Toby Hall 10th, with Glen Lake’s Wyatt Pugh eighth and Frankfort’s Logan Foster ninth.
“It’s gotta work somehow,” Rokop said. “So if this is what it takes, that’s how it works.”
Saturday’s first session starts at 8 a.m., and includes Benzie Central, Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Traverse City St. Francis and Forest Area. Local teams Kingsley, Kalkaska, Manistee, Buckley, Bear Lake, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Mancelona and Grayling compete in the day’s other four sessions.
“It’s our first race of the season, so kind of a knock the rust off sort of thing,” Farley said of his team’s performance Friday. “We’re very pleased. They did great. It’s interesting when you wait 36 hours to see what the results are.”
