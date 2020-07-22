MANISTEE — Lake Leelanau St. Mary athletic director and cross country coach Nick Papes has been elected to the Manistee Saints Hall of Fame.
Papes played baseball for the Saints for six seasons from 2006-12 and compiled a .321 batting average with 45 extra-base hits and 133 runs batted in. Papes was also a strong defensive player, breaking in at shortstop but more than adequately playing all the infield positions.
He's the third member of the Papes family named to the Hall, following his father Ken and brother Kenny Mack into the Hall. Nick prepped at Mason County Central in Scottville, went on to play college baseball at Aquinas College, and currently teaches at Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, induction ceremonies will be held at a later date.
