KINGSLEY — Dan Loney waited for senior Jack Stefanski to take control.
The Panther’s game flow starts and ends with the four-year varsity starter, and when Stefanski is on point Frankfort can be one of the best boys basketball teams in northern Michigan.
Stefanski showed what happens when the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward imposes his will on opponents in a 56-31 Northwest Conference victory over Kingsley on the Stags’ home floor Tuesday.
“He’s been playing like that for the last five or six games because I think he just kind of got tired of the close games and losing at the buzzer,” said Loney, Frankfort’s head coach. “The harder he plays, he found out that the game becomes easier for him. So he has been playing really hard.”
Frankfort (11-5, 8-3 Northw- est) lost five games this season by a combined total of 14 poin- ts, three of which were one- possession games. The Pant- hers had no intention of a close game Tuesday.
Stefanski began the game with an and-one layup, converting the free throw on his team’s first possession and let the Stags know he’d be causing havoc all over the floor Tuesday night. He went on to drop 10 points in the opening quarter and 23 for the game, adding four rebounds and four assists along the way.
The senior consistently drove through several Stags to get to the basket and found success both on the block and from outside.
“I’ve been playing with my brother who plays offensive line at Arizona, so I have been getting bodied my whole life and I am used to it,” Stefanski said. “I just fight through it. I play street ball with him in the front yard and he’s been throwing me around like that, so I just have to finish through.”
Kingsley took its only lead of the game at 8-7 in the first before Stefanski knocked down back-to-back jumpers to make it 12-8. The Panthers managed to take a 16-8 lead at the end of the first and brought out the defense in the second quarter to shut down the Stags entirely.
Kingsley only managed to make one basket in the second quarter, marking an 11-minute stretch in which Frankfort outscored the Stags 20-2.
“We just found ourselves kind of in a rut there especially that second quarter we just couldn’t find couldn’t find the bucket,” Kingsley head coach Jason Stewart said. “Then when we can’t find the bucket, it’s tough for us to get in our defense that has kind of been our staple this year.”
Frankfort held a 27-10 halftime lead in a second quarter that saw baskets from Stefanski, Blake Miller and Nick Stevenson. Miller hit his first of four 3-pointers from the corner in the second, tallying 18 points in the game.
“When Jack is playing like that and Miller is hitting shots in the corner, we become really tough to guard,” Loney said. “We want to be playing our best ball by playoffs and I think tonight was our best game offensively and defensively. They had 10 points at halftime ... if we are playing with that energy on defense it leads to easy points on offense.”
The game was well in hand when Stefanski and Miller sparked a 10-point burst to start the second half and put Frankfort up 25 points.
“We just couldn’t find a rhythm, we threw a lot at them and the boys executed but Frankfort seemed like every downhill attempt we got going to the rim there was a big body there,” Stewart said. “Frankfort’s a very good team at defensively being one and done, you only get one shot up so you better put it in.”
Loney and Stefanski both agreed the Panthers have had an up-and-down season but are beginning to put it all together at the right time.
Stevenson, a sophomore transfer from Benzie Central, tallied 11 points and seven boards to help the Panthers.
Beau LaTulip and Will Whims each netted seven points for Kingsley (8-5, 8-4 Northwest). With the playoffs fast approaching Stefanski is hoping to keep the Panthers at this level of play.
“We are super hyper focused now on wanting to play hard so there are no ups and downs,” Stefanski said. “We want to stay high throughout the rest of the season because we dropped low in the middle of the season and now we are on the rise to the playoffs.
“We just are finally focused to be honest. We finally came to play four quarters of basketball.”