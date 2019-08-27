FRANKFORT — Ed Schindler puts the pressure on himself.
The first-year Panthers football coach hopes to continue the legacy of quality football at Frankfort, where he played in 1988.
Panthers longtime coach Matt Stapleton led Frankfort the last 21 years, retiring following a 5-5 campaign in 2018.
"Coach Stapleton did a great job with the program," Schindler said. "I'm just trying to continue that on because there's been a lot of coaches before me that have done a really good job at Frankfort.
"It's super exciting because it is a dream come true for me. I put a lot of pressure on myself because I want my alma mater to have success."
Success has been pretty constant at Frankfort since Schindler played in the state championship in 1988. The Panthers have only missed the playoffs three times since that point — 1994, 2012 and 2013.
Frankfort squeezed into the postseason in 2018 before falling to Breckenridge 58-0. The Panthers are looking to extend their playoff streak to six seasons, but improvement will have to come first according to their new head coach.
"We have to get better each week," Schindler said. "Every team is going to say that, but for us in particular, we have a lot of guys who haven't had a lot of varsity snaps. We need to eliminate mistakes we made that day and get back to it."
The Panthers lost a host of experienced players, including running backs Conner Smith and Ethan Ness and four lineman that started last year. However, junior Jack Stefanksi returns to lead them at quarterback and Xander Stockdale anchors the defense at linebacker.
There are 15 athletes on the varsity team, but Schindler hopes to pick up more when school begins and he can recruit kids from the hallways. The Panthers are not low on seniors, fielding nine that include Ryan Willsey (OL), Chase Ely (OLB) and one of Stefanski's favorite targets Luke Hammon (WR).
Schindler said the key to the Panthers season is staying healthy as there's little wiggle room with bringing up players from a JV squad that has 14 players. Although there are a host of Panthers who don't have varsity experience, Schindler thinks that they have the right attitude.
"We've got guys that we can mold," Schindler said of his younger players. "I expect them to compete and come in and work hard everyday. If they do that, we have done our job."
The coaching change did not bring any changes to the playbook as Schindler felt it was best to stick with what he and his team were already comfortable with.
The post-Stapleton era is just beginning and the Panthers are focused on keeping the Frankfort tradition alive.
