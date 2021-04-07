HOUGHTON LAKE — Coaches across the state have dreaded preparing for Frankfort and senior leader Jack Stefanski for the last four seasons.
Especially when it comes to the Division 4 playoffs, the 6-foot-7 senior is a force to be reckoned with and a mismatch most teams don’t have an answer for.
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart did its best to limit the Panthers’ weapon in the Division 4 state quarterfinals Tuesday. While the Irish couldn’t do much to limit Stefanski, they did have two answers for him in senior guards Luke Perdum and Zach Wentworth.
Perdum and Wentworth combined for 48 points in a 59-53 victory over the Panthers to move on to the semifinals against Detroit Douglass Thursday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.
“All year long teams have focused their entire defensive scheme on Zack Wentworth and Luke Perdum,” First-year Irish head coach Justin Sherlock said. “Whatever we do, whatever they do against us, those guys have answers. They hit big shots and they get to the rim.”
The pair of senior guards for the Irish needed to pull out 27 second-half points to keep the Panthers and Stefanski from taking the win. The 28 points from Perdum and 20 from Wentworth were needed to offset Stefanski’s 31 points in his final game in a Frankfort jersey.
“It’s a nightmare,” Sherlock said of planning for and guarding Stefanski. “They have a really good player too and we tried our best, but he still is able to make buckets. Good players like him are gonna make baskets.”
Stefanski added 12 rebounds and two assists for Frankfort. Five other players scored for the Panthers with Daniel Newbold and Blake Miller each scoring six, and Xander Sauer and Adam Mills each contributing four.
“My guys never quit and it has been like that all year,” Frankfort head coach Dan Loney said. “Nobody has really came out and flat out kicked our butt and we have been in every game this year.
“We had a one point lead with about three minutes to go. Basketball is a game of runs and we were on the wrong side of the last run.”
The Irish sprinted to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter but Stefanski netted six straight points to end the quarter to make it 13-10. Stefanski netted 12 straight points for the Panthers in the first half en route to a five point halftime deficit.
“Our mission was get the lead early, get them on their heels because we knew they wanted to control the tempo, and they wanted to keep it a battle in the halfcourt,” Sherlock said. “We thought if we get it going with our press up and down, get some early baskets, now they have to play faster and play catch up.”
The Panthers trailed nearly the entire game except for a short-lived 16-15 lead in the second and a 49-48 lead with 3:38 to play in the final quarter.
“They got ahead there in the fourth quarter when were were ahead the whole game but we knew that wasn’t the end of us,” Perdum said. “We knew we could come back and can still finish it out.”
Perdum hit a short floater to retake the lead 40 seconds after Blake Miller had a steal and fast break layup to give Frankfort the late one-point lead. Perdum came back on the next possession and dropped an and-one layup through Stefanski’s body to give the Irish a four point lead they would never relinquish.
Loney said he was proud of his team’s defensive effort despite the Irish pair combining for nearly 50 points. Sauer, a sophomore, was tasked with guarding Perdum and has been the defensive key man for most opponent’s best scorers all season long.
The Panthers lose Newbold, Connor Lamerson, Peter Sznewajs and Stefanski to graduation but return at least four players who have seen the floor an exceptional amount this season.
Loney hopes his team has taken notes from Stefanski and his work ethic in the gym and off the court when they return for seasons to come.
“We’re gonna miss him,” Loney said. “I can’t explain how much Jack means to me, not only as a player of mine but just as a person who, if you know the kid off the court, is just super humble. He wants what’s best for everyone. He’s not selfish in anyway and he’s not afraid to work. And that’s something you really want to see especially in these younger generation of kids.
“He’s helped us get to where we want to be,” Loney continued. “He set the standard for Frankfort basketball. I think his basketball resume has no question put the program where we want to be and not only that, but the kids that are around him see what it takes. He’s done that since he was in seventh grade. So to watch a kid mature from a seventh grader to a stud senior, it was super special for me and it’s something I always cherish.“
The Panthers finished the season at 17-6.