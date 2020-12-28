Oscoda statement

On behalf of Oscoda Area Schools we would like to congratulate all the players, staff and community for their support of our courageous athletes that have competed in this challenging Fall sports season. We had tremendous success for all of our teams and athletes that competed and served as ambassadors of OAS.

Our football team has elevated their performance and commitment to compete and represent OAS to levels that have not been achieved in recent Oscoda football history. The accomplishments of this group in regards to championships and awards has been earned through dedication exerted by the students, staff and our collective families.

Our team has convened and our coaching staff has worked collaboratively and intently with our administrative team to assess the proposal of MHSAA to engage in a Pilot COVID-19 Testing Program and continue the football tournament this winter after a long layoff where our athletes have not been permitted to practice and condition for football scenarios. Football is an inherently aggressive and demanding contest that pushes athletes to their limits in the best of conditions.

Our organization cannot in good conscious allow our remaining kids to compete in mid-January after this period of inactivity, especially absent several athletes who are not able to participate for a variety of individual and personal reasons. The decision to continue this tournament in the midst of a pandemic, in the middle of the winter and with very limited practices afforded to our children is not something we feel comfortable with. It is unfortunate but prudent that the consensus to withdraw from the tournament was made and our heart goes out to the remaining 13 students that were willing to forge ahead, but the fact remains that the safety of our students must come first. The challenge for all schools, but particularly those in Divisions 7 & 8 are that if a few students are not capable of competing for whatever reason, the result is having an inadequate number of athletes that can safely participate at this level.

Again, we would like to thank all of you for your support for our kids and we are confident that you will join us in congratulating the “Undefeated 2020 Oscoda Owl Football Team.”

This statement is intended to be the only release from our organization and any public statement made by our team relative to choosing not to participate in the tournament will be delivered through the Office of the Superintendent.