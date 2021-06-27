ONEKAMA — John Neph didn’t have a baseball team this year.
That couldn’t keep him away from the game.
He’d show up for the district meetings, became a regular at games across the region and coached in the Record-Eagle Summer Classic baseball game last Wednesday.
The 56-year-old Neph, the Portagers’ longtime baseball and football coach, earned selection into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. His induction is set for Monday at Comerica Park in Detroit.
“The first thing that sticks out is John’s enthusiasm more than anything else,” said Glen Lake head coach Kris Herman, who also helped coach the Summer Classic baseball game. “You saw it at the (Record-Eagle Summer Classic) all-star game. He’s been in this longer than any of us, and he’s out there having a blast.”
Neph put up a record of 433-265 in 26 seasons with Gaylord St. Mary and Onekama, winning District Coach of the Year 10 times and Regional Coach of the Year twice. He’s 247-160 in 15 years at Onekama (2005-2019) and 186-105 with the Snowbirds from 1994-2004.
“It turns out to be a coach, the most important thing to know is people,” Neph said. “You have to know baseball, but you also have to know how to work with people.”
He’s won five Ski Valley Conference championship, eight in the West Michigan D League and four district crowns.
Onekama, a Division 4 school hit by several small classes coming through the high school at the same time, didn’t have enough players for a team this spring, so Neph invested time into a 14U team for middle schoolers to build the program’s numbers back up.
“He has no ego,” Herman said. “Everything is about what is best for the kids. It’s a honor that’s long overdue. He’s good for the game and good for the kids.”
The 56-year-old held a family meeting when he had to opportunity to also coach the Portagers football four years ago.
He wanted to make sure his family agreed with his extra time away. His son Johnny would play for him for several seasons at quarterback.
“They all said, ‘Dad, it’s what you are, and what you do,’” Neph said.
Neph said he’s grateful his family — wife Betsy, daughter Sylvia and son Johnny — allows him to spend so much time coaching, given the amount of time it requires.
“I am so grateful for my family who have made sacrifices so I can keep going to the ballpark and do one of the most important jobs in the world,” Neph said.
He’s coached football for 22 years, including the last four as head coach at Onekama, going to the 2018 state championship game and winning Regional Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2020.
“He’s always doing what is best for the game,” Onekama athletic director Nathan Bradford said. “It’s good to see him get some accolades. He was pretty fired up when he heard.”
Neph, a middle school teacher at Onekama, said he looks forward to coaching for many more years.
He said some of his fondest coaching memories include a walk-off district win in 1998 at St. Mary and capturing the district title in his first year at Onekama with a 1-0 victory secured in the last inning.
Two of his current assistant coaches — Justin Sedelmaier in football and Jim Kosiboski for baseball — played baseball for him at Onekama.